Left to right, celebrating their medals are Irina Slutskaya of Russia, silver; Sara Hughes of the United States, gold; and Michelle Kwan of the United States, bronze, in the ladies figure skating final at the Salt Lake City 2002 Olympic Winter Games in February 2002. File Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Salt Lake City will host the 2034 Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday. "Salt Lake City and Utah are long-time friends of the Olympic Movement, and we are confident that they will organize exceptional Olympic and Paralympic Games, just as they did years ago," IOC president Thomas Bach said in a news release. Advertisement

"The legacy of 2002 is tangibly and passionately alive in Utah. The legacy of 2034 starts today."

The IOC also announced Wednesday it elected the French Alps as host of the 2030 Winter Games.

Salt Lake City was the lone candidate voters considered for the 2034 Winter Games. The city hosted the 2002 Winter Games.

Events for the 2034 competitions will be held at existing facilities or temporarily built structures.

"This a great day for winter sport in the United States and around the world," United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee president Gene Sykes said. "

The Games vision brought forth by the Salt Lake City-Utah team -- inclusive of state and city leaders, the remarkable bid team and the community that showed support for this effort throughout -- has been collaborative and forward-looking from the very start."

The 2026 Winter Games will be in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.