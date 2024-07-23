Gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Olympics, suspended for alleged horse abuse

Charlotte Dujardin of Great Britain has won three Olympic gold medals. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- British equestrian Charlotte Dujardin, a three-time gold medalist, withdrew from the 2024 Summer Games on Tuesday and was suspended for six months amid an investigation into her alleged abuse of a horse. Dujardin announced her withdrawal on social media. She said that a video that recently surfaced, showing her interaction with the animal, was from four years ago and depicted her "making an error of judgement during a coaching session." Advertisement

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils; however, there is no excuse," Dujardin said in her statement. "I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors."

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports said it received the video Monday, and that the footage showed Dujardin "engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare."

Officials said Dujardin confirmed that she was the person in the video and admitted that "her conduct was inappropriate."

"We are deeply disappointed with this case, especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024," FEI president Ingmar De Vos said.

Advertisement

"However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised."

The FEI is working with Dujardin, British Equestrian and British Dressage as part of the ongoing investigation.

"Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognize and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility. Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI's commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport."

Dujardin, 39, won gold in team dressage and individual dressage at London 2012. She defended her individual gold medal at Rio 2016. She won silver in team dressage in 2016.

Dujardin earned bronze medals in individual and team dressage at Tokyo 2020.

With a seventh career medal, Dujardin could have became the most-decorated British female Olympian in history. She remains tied with track cyclist Laura Kenny for that honor, with six total Olympic medals.

The Paris 2024 equestrian competition will be held from Saturday through Aug. 6 on the estate of the Palace of Versailles.

Paris to host 2024 Olympic Games

Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky of Team USA swims laps during open practice at La Defense Arena in Paris on July 23, 2024. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo