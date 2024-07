1 of 5 | Great Britain's Andy Murray is a three-time Olympic medalist. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Andy Murray will officially retire from tennis after the 2024 Summer Games, he announced Tuesday on social media. "Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament," Murray wrote on Instagram and X. "Competing for Great Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get do it one final time!" Advertisement

Murray, 37, is a three-time Olympic medalist. He won gold in the men's singles tournament at London 2012 and Rio 2016. He also earned silver in the mixed doubles tournament at London 2012.

Murray also competed at Beijing 2008. He withdrew before his first match at the Tokyo 2020 tennis tournament because of a quadriceps injury.

Murray is the only tennis player -- male or female -- to win two Olympic gold medals in singles play.

The Paris 2024 men's singles tennis tournament will be held from Saturday through Aug. 4 at Roland Garros, the same site as the French Open. Murray is planning to compete in singles and doubles.

Advertisement

No. 26 Jack Draper, No. 44 Cam Norrie and No. 59 Dan Evans are the other men who will compete for Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Games.

The draw for Paris 2024 will be held Thursday.

Paris to host 2024 Olympic Games