Dornoch wins Haskell, jumps into leadership among American 3-year-olds

July 22 (UPI ) -- With his victory in Saturday's $1 million Haskell Stakes, Dornoch is knocking on the door of this year's 3-year-old championship, but still faces plenty of competition for the title -- including some newcomers. The Grade I Haskell at Monmouth Park was the feature of a rich and important card Saturday at the New Jersey shore oval. That, in turn, keyed a weekend of horse racing from Del Mar in California to Saratoga in New York and Woodbine in Canada. Advertisement

Big names performing to expectations besides Dornoch included Idiomatic, Thorpedo Anna, Book'em Danno and Tapit Trice.

Internationally, there were some peachy performances in Ireland and the Dubai Racing Club has announced a 2024-25 schedule that seems to step on some big Kentucky Derby prep races.

The 3-year-olds

With a determined victory in Saturday's Haskell, Dornoch rose to the top level of the maelstrom that is this year's 3-year-old campaign. The Good Magic colt led most of the way, turned back a challenge from lightly raced favorite Mindscape and won by 1 1/4 lengths from that one.

The victory backed up Dornoch's win in the Belmont Stakes, also over Mindscape. Those back-to-back wins are as good as any 3-year-old has put together this year, giving trainer Danny Gargan's charge at least temporary bragging rights.

Now, all he must do to claim the crown is win the $1.25 million Travers, the "Midsummer Derby," at Saratoga on Aug. 24 and hope another of the embattled 3-year-olds doesn't do something heroic like win the Breeders' Cup Classic in November.

Next weekend's Jim Dandy at Saratoga is expected to include 2023 Juvenile champ Fierceness, scratched from the Haskell, Preakness winner Seize the Grey and Sierra Leone, winner of the Grade I Blue Grass, second in the Kentucky Derby and third in the Belmont.

Also still to be heard from are newcomers Unmatched Wisdom, who stepped up in Friday's Curlin Stakes at Saratoga, My Boy Prince, winner of Saturday's Plate Trial at Woodbine in Canada and possibly even likely 3-year-old filly champion Thorpedo Anna.

The Oaks fillies

Thorpedo Anna is still looking around for meaningful competition after winning Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga by 4 1/2 lengths.

The Fast Anna filly, with Brian Hernandez Jr. up, tracked the early pace, took the lead when asked and won easily, finishing 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:50.95.

It was her fourth-straight win, including the Kentucky Oaks, and trainer Kenny McPeek said Thorpedo Anna now might get a chance in the Travers.

North of the border, Kin's Concerto angled five-wide into the stretch run of the $500,000 (Canadian) Woodbine Oaks and outfinished the favorite, Caitlinhergrtness, by a neck.

Trainer Josie Carroll said the ownership team will make a decision about whether the filly will move along to tackle males in the King's Plate.

Classic

Make room for Tapit Trice in the Classic Division picture. The 4-year-old son of Tapit put on a display in Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Monmouth Cup, dueling to the lead on the turn for home, then kicking loose to win by 5 1/4 lengths.

Distaff

Reigning Breeders' Cup Distaff winner Idiomatic was all out to defeat Soul of an Angel by a head after a furious stretch duel in Saturday's $500,000 Grade III Molly Pitcher at Monmouth Park. The 5-year-old Juddmonte homebred daughter of Curlin won for the 11th time in 15 starts.

Also: Raging Sea won Sunday's $200,000 Grade II Shuvee at Saratoga by 2 1/2 lengths and Solo Album scored a front-running win in Saturday's $175,000 (Canadian) Trillium Stakes at Woodbine.

Sprint

Book'em Danno left it to the final jumps to win Friday's $115,000 Jersey Shore Stakes for 3-year-olds at Monmouth Park, arriving just in time to hand Little Ni his first career loss by a nose.

Book'em Danno was on the other end of that scenario in the Group 3 Saudi Derby in February, caught on the line by Japanese star Forever Young, who went on to almost win the Kentucky Derby. He then won the Grade 1 Woody Stephens at the Saratoga Belmont Stakes meeting in his return.

On Sunday at Ellis Park, Hear Mi Song won the $125,000 Jeff Hall Memorial at 6 1/2 furlongs.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Miss Harriett won Sunday's $75,000 Miss Disco for 3-year-old fillies at Laurel Park by 2 1/4 lengths.

Turf

Get Smokin shot right to the lead in Saturday's $600,000 Grade II United Nations Stakes at Monmouth Park and held on to win by a nose from long shot Grand Sonata. Tawny Port was third.

Filly & Mare Turf

Beaute Cache won Saturday's $300,000 Grade III WinStar Matchmaker at Monmouth Park and

Sparkle Blue, the odds-on favorite, took Sunday's $100,000 Big Dreyfus Stakes at Laurel Park.

Turf Mile

In a busy division, Iscreamuscream won Saturday's $200,000 Grade II San Clemente for 3-year-old fillies, Formidable Man took Saturday's $100,000 Caesar's Sportsbook Oceanside Stakes and Ag Bullet captured Sunday's $100,000 Osunitas for fillies and mares, all at Del Mar. Pounce was the winner of Saturday's $175, Lake George for 3-year-old fillies and Saratoga.

Turf Sprint

Nothing Better won Saturday's $104,000 Wolf Hill Stakes at Monmouth Park and it was Cruden Bay in Saturday's $175,000 (Canadian) bet365 Connaught Stakes at Woodbine.

Around the world, around the flock

Ireland

There were ups and downs for the Coolmore juggernaut Saturday at the Curragh. The "lads" went down to defeat in the featured Group 1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks as You Got To Me took a lead in the straight and held off the favorite, Content, by 3/4 length.

A Nathaniel filly trained by Ralph Beckett, You Got To Me finished fourth in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom and fourth again in the Group 2 Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

It was a lot better for Coolmore and trainer Aidan O'Brien, as Tower of London came from far, far, far back to defeat stubborn Coolmore mate Grosvernor Square in the Group 2 Curragh Cup. O'Brien said they could be Melbourne Cup horses.

And then, The Lion in Winter, a Sea the Stars colt, was so impressive in his career debut that bookmakers jumped him up to the favorite's role for the 2025 Derby.

"He's a lovely horse," O'Brien said.