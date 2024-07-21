Advertisement
July 21, 2024 / 2:14 PM / Updated at 3:03 PM

Xander Schauffle smolders late, captures British Open title

By Alex Butler
American Xander Schauffele kisses the Claret jug after winning the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, on Sunday. Schauffele won by two shots with a score of nine under under par. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 8 | American Xander Schauffele kisses the Claret jug after winning the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, on Sunday. Schauffele won by two shots with a score of nine under under par. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele conquered one of the most complex tests in golf, sinking six birdies during a bogey-free final round of 6-under par to win the 2024 British Open on Sunday in Troon, Scotland.

The No. 3 golfer in the world's 65 was two strokes better than No. 67 Justin Rose and No. 62 Billy Horschel, who tied for second at the Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club.

Schauffele, the 2024 PGA Championship winner clinched his second major title in three months, which came with a $3.1 million prize, in addition to the coveted Claret Jug.

"It's been quite a journey," Schauffele said on the NBC broadcast. "I feel very honored. Hearing your name called, with Open champion right after it, is something I've dreamt of for a very long time."

Schauffele, who entered the day one stroke back of Horschel and in second place, made par on his first five holes. He then birdied Nos. 6 and 7 and was 2-under through his first nine.

He didn't blink when he faced down the most brutal stretch of the course, using pinpoint approach shots and terrific putting to birdie three of the Old Course's six hardest holes.

Schauffele made par on No. 15 and sank his final birdie on 16. He then made par on his final two holes to complete his pristine round.

Horschel was 3-under over his final 18 holes to tie Rose at 7-under. No. 98 Thriston Lawrence, who was one of six players tied for second through three rounds, was 3-under Sunday and placed fourth.

Rose also started the day at 3-under. He was 4-under over his final 18 holes, leading to his second-place finish.

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was in striking distance early on in the final round, but fell down the leaderboard with a double bogey on No. 9 and never recovered. He shot a final-round 72 and tied No. 24 Sungjae Im for seventh.

The PGA Tour season will continue with the 3M Open next week in Blaine, Minn. The tournament will be held from Thursday through July 28 at TPC Twin Cities.

Schauffele, the defending Olympic gold medalist, also will participate in the 2024 Summer Games. That tournament will be held from Aug. 1 to 4 at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France.

Golf pros compete at 2024 British Open

American Xander Schauffele tees off during the second round at the 152nd British Open at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, on July 19, 2024. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

