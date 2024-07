A global cyber outage impacted preparation for Paris 2024 less than a week before the start of the Summer Games. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Friday's global cyber outage impacted accreditation and uniform deliveries for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, but left ticketing systems unaffected, Olympics organizers said. "The global technical issues affecting Microsoft software has affected some of Paris 2024's IT services," the Paris 2024 organizing committee said in a news release. Advertisement

"At this point, the impacts are limited and concern in particular the delivery of uniforms and accreditations. Our teams have been fully mobilized to ensure the continuity of operations at optimum levels.

"Paris 2024's ticketing systems have been unaffected. The operations around the preparation of venues is continuing normally, and work schedules are not at risk."

Organizers said the torch relay will continue along its planned route, including Friday's path through the Val D'Oise. They also said the technical issues did not impact Paris airports, but led to delayed flights from some delegations.

"The Paris 2024 teams remain present at the airports and in the Olympic village to welcome the delegations in the best possible conditions," organizers said.

Crowdstrike confirmed Friday that the issue was a result of a defect in a content update for Windows hosts. The American cybersecurity technology company said it issued a fix for the issue, which was "not a security incident or cyber attack."

Advertisement

Olympic competition will start Wednesday with two soccer matches, while the opening ceremony will be held July 26 in Paris.