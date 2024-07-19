Advertisement
Sports News
July 19, 2024 / 6:12 PM

Churchill Downs reinstates six-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Trainer Bob Baffert, now reinstated at Churchill Downs, walks with Medina Spirit as the horse prepares for the 2021 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Trainer Bob Baffert, now reinstated at Churchill Downs, walks with Medina Spirit as the horse prepares for the 2021 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 19 (UPI) -- Churchill Downs Inc. on Friday ended its suspension of trainer Bob Baffert, clearing the way for horses in the care of the six-time Kentucky Derby winner to compete in the run-up to the 2025 Run for the Roses.

The company banned Baffert and his horses from its tracks after Medina Spirit failed a drug test after finishing first in the 2021 Derby.

That resulted in several of Baffert's top runners being sent to other trainers to prepare for the 2023 edition of the race. This year, many of Baffert's owners stuck with him and allowed their horses to miss the race.

Baffert and Churchill Downs engaged in protracted legal battles over the issue, resulting in an extension of the original two-year suspension to include 2024. Friday's announcement, however, said the interdict is "rescinded effective immediately."

"We are satisfied that Mr. Baffert has taken responsibility for his actions, completed a substantial penalty and is committed to running in full compliance with the rules and regulations going forward," CEO Bill Carstanjen said in reinstating Baffert.

Baffert earlier issued a statement saying, in part, "I accept responsibility for Medina Spirit's positive test in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. I am responsible for any substance found in the horses that I train, and I have paid a very steep price with a three-year suspension and the disqualification of Medina Spirit's performance.

"I very much look forward to returning to Churchill Downs and getting back to the Winner's Circle."

Medina Spirit's post-race positive was for the substance betamethasone, which is a legal drug but not permitted on race days. Baffert said he believed the test detected residue from a topical cream used to treat a skin condition.

Medina Spirit died in December 2021 at Santa Anita Race Course after collapsing on the track at the end of a workout. A necropsy suggested acute heart failure.

