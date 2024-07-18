British Open: Brown, Lowry, Thomas top first-round leaderboard; McIlroy struggles

1 of 5 | Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt during the first round of the 152nd British Open on Thursday in Troon, Scotland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Daniel Brown fired a 65 to earn a one-stroke lead on the field through the first round of the 2024 British Open on Thursday in Troon, Scotland. Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas also sit near the top of the leaderboard. Brown, who made his major championship debut, carded six birdies as part of his bogey-free round of 6-under at the Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club. Advertisement

"I'm very excited, but you've got to keep your feet on the ground,"the No. 272 player in the Official World Golf Ranking said, according to the tournament website.

"So I'm just going to go out and do the best I can [tomorrow]."

The clubhouse leader: Daniel Brown. With a round of 65, he leads The 152nd Open. pic.twitter.com/7ZaHAXQp1e— The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2024

Lowry was 5-under through his fist 18 holes. The No. 33-ranked Irishman totaled five birdies in another bogey-free round. Thomas, who was 3-under, sits in third place. The No. 29-ranked American totaled three bogeys, but also sank seven birdies.

Advertisement

"I'm extremely pleased," Thomas told Golf Channel. "Birdieing those last two holes leaves a completely different taste in my mouth.

"I felt like I only had one bad swing today and it cost me, but even there, I was a short putt away from saving bogey. I tried to stay patient and keep my head down."

A 66 on Thursday for Shane Lowry. The Irishman leads The 152nd Open. pic.twitter.com/CdcUTUcAKC— The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2024

No. 3 Xander Schauffele is among seven players tied for fourth, at 2-under. No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 21 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 27 Sepp Straka, No. 35 Adam Scott, No. 37 Chris Kirk, No. 52 Brooks Koepka and No. 95 Matt Wallace are tied for 11th at 1-under.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 4 Ludvig Aberg, No. 5 Wyndham Clark and No. 7 Viktor Hovland are among nine players tied for 129th at 7-over.

No. 874 Tiger Woods is tied for 138th at 8-over.

Second-round British Open coverage will start at 1:30 a.m. EDT Friday on Peacock. Additional coverage will air from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network and from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Peacock.

Advertisement

Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods compete at 2024 British Open