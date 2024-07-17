Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline 10th British Open at Royal Troon

1 of 5 | Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Claret Jug at the 2024 British Open this weekend in Troon, Scotland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Shifting winds, heavy bunker clusters and sand dunes await the world's best golfers, who will compete for the Claret Jug from Thursday to Sunday at ancient Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland. The 158-player field will battle in the 152nd British Open on the Old Course, a 7,385-yard, links-style surface that kisses the South Bay coastline. The winner of the 10th British Open held at Royal Troon will cash in for a record $3.1 million. Advertisement

"Coming back to a venue like this, with so much history, it would be quite incredible to earn an Open championship at this golf course and in this tournament," world No. 10 Jon Rahm told reporters Tuesday.

"It's arguably my favorite week in golf."

Coverage of the fourth and final major championship of the season will air on Peacock, USA Network and NBC.

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Xander Schauffele, No. 6 Collin Morikawa and No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau are the Top 5 favorites to win the title.

Rahm, No. 4 Ludvig Aberg, No. 12 Tommy Fleetwood, No. 23 Tyrrell Hatton and No. 7 Viktor Hovland are among the other top contenders expected.

They'll navigate slopes, slants and bushes throughout the week, while avoiding the countless bunkers and other hazards on the par-71 surface.

"It's basically a tale of two nines on this course," McIlroy said of the front and back nine. "You feel like you have to make your score on the way out, and you have to sort of hang on coming in. I'm looking forward to the week. The course is in great shape, and obviously we've got an amazing field."

The golfers also could contend with rain throughout the tournament. The elite field is expected to play downwind through the first six holes, which are somewhat flat compared to the rest of the course, which includes one hole flanked by a railroad track and another named "Postage Stamp," a nod to its tiny green.

They'll then shift on the browned grass, with elevation and dunes making their drives and approaches more complex and bounces unpredictable. They'll play into the wind over the final six holes.

"You've gotta hit so many different shots, be creative and try to figure things out, especially in the rough," Scheffler, the 2024 Masters champion, told the Golf Channel.

"In the states, when you are in the rough, there is really only one shot you can hit. Out here, there is really and endless amount of shots you can try and pull off."

Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton and No. 971 Jack McDonald will tee off in the first group at 1:35 a.m. Thursday at Royal Troon. Aberg, No. 17 Tom Kim and DeChambeau, the U.S. Open champion, will tee off at 4:47 a.m.

Defending champion Brian Harman (No. 13) will tee off alongside Hovland and No. 11 Sahith Theegala at 4:58 a.m. McIlroy, Hatton and No. 15 Max Homa will tee off 11 minutes later.

No. 874 Tiger Woods will tee off with No. 8 Patrick Cantlay and Schauffele, the 2024 PGA Championship winner, at 9:37 a.m. Morikawa, No. 28 Sam Burns and No. 48 Si Woo Kim will tee off 11 minutes later. Scheffler, No. 36 Jordan Spieth and No. 25 Cameron Young will tee off at 10:10 a.m.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Woods told reporters. "I didn't get a chance to play the last time it [the British Open] was here. I'm really looking forward to the challenges. I know they've lengthened quite a few holes. It's a lot longer golf course, with a few added bunkers here and there.

"It's one of those courses where you are going to get it on one of the nines."

How to watch

All times EDT

Thursday

First round from 1:30 to 4 a.m. on Peacock, from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network and from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Peacock

Friday

Second round from 1:30 to 4 a.m. on Peacock, from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network and from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Peacock

Saturday

Third round from 5 to 7 a.m. on Peacock and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Sunday

Final round from 4 to 7 a.m. on Peacock and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC/Peacock