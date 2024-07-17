Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 17, 2024 / 5:00 AM

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline 10th British Open at Royal Troon

By Alex Butler
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Claret Jug at the 2024 British Open this weekend in Troon, Scotland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Claret Jug at the 2024 British Open this weekend in Troon, Scotland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Shifting winds, heavy bunker clusters and sand dunes await the world's best golfers, who will compete for the Claret Jug from Thursday to Sunday at ancient Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland.

The 158-player field will battle in the 152nd British Open on the Old Course, a 7,385-yard, links-style surface that kisses the South Bay coastline. The winner of the 10th British Open held at Royal Troon will cash in for a record $3.1 million.

Advertisement

"Coming back to a venue like this, with so much history, it would be quite incredible to earn an Open championship at this golf course and in this tournament," world No. 10 Jon Rahm told reporters Tuesday.

"It's arguably my favorite week in golf."

Coverage of the fourth and final major championship of the season will air on Peacock, USA Network and NBC.

Advertisement

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Xander Schauffele, No. 6 Collin Morikawa and No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau are the Top 5 favorites to win the title.

Rahm, No. 4 Ludvig Aberg, No. 12 Tommy Fleetwood, No. 23 Tyrrell Hatton and No. 7 Viktor Hovland are among the other top contenders expected.

They'll navigate slopes, slants and bushes throughout the week, while avoiding the countless bunkers and other hazards on the par-71 surface.

"It's basically a tale of two nines on this course," McIlroy said of the front and back nine. "You feel like you have to make your score on the way out, and you have to sort of hang on coming in. I'm looking forward to the week. The course is in great shape, and obviously we've got an amazing field."

The golfers also could contend with rain throughout the tournament. The elite field is expected to play downwind through the first six holes, which are somewhat flat compared to the rest of the course, which includes one hole flanked by a railroad track and another named "Postage Stamp," a nod to its tiny green.

They'll then shift on the browned grass, with elevation and dunes making their drives and approaches more complex and bounces unpredictable. They'll play into the wind over the final six holes.

Advertisement

"You've gotta hit so many different shots, be creative and try to figure things out, especially in the rough," Scheffler, the 2024 Masters champion, told the Golf Channel.

"In the states, when you are in the rough, there is really only one shot you can hit. Out here, there is really and endless amount of shots you can try and pull off."

Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton and No. 971 Jack McDonald will tee off in the first group at 1:35 a.m. Thursday at Royal Troon. Aberg, No. 17 Tom Kim and DeChambeau, the U.S. Open champion, will tee off at 4:47 a.m.

Defending champion Brian Harman (No. 13) will tee off alongside Hovland and No. 11 Sahith Theegala at 4:58 a.m. McIlroy, Hatton and No. 15 Max Homa will tee off 11 minutes later.

No. 874 Tiger Woods will tee off with No. 8 Patrick Cantlay and Schauffele, the 2024 PGA Championship winner, at 9:37 a.m. Morikawa, No. 28 Sam Burns and No. 48 Si Woo Kim will tee off 11 minutes later. Scheffler, No. 36 Jordan Spieth and No. 25 Cameron Young will tee off at 10:10 a.m.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Woods told reporters. "I didn't get a chance to play the last time it [the British Open] was here. I'm really looking forward to the challenges. I know they've lengthened quite a few holes. It's a lot longer golf course, with a few added bunkers here and there.

Advertisement

"It's one of those courses where you are going to get it on one of the nines."

How to watch

All times EDT

Thursday

First round from 1:30 to 4 a.m. on Peacock, from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network and from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Peacock

Friday

Second round from 1:30 to 4 a.m. on Peacock, from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network and from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Peacock

Saturday

Third round from 5 to 7 a.m. on Peacock and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Sunday

Final round from 4 to 7 a.m. on Peacock and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
MLB // 14 hours ago
Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
July 16 (UPI) -- Singer Ingrid Andress said she was drunk during her highly criticized performance of the national anthem before the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.
Inter Miami's injured Lionel Messi expected to miss next two games
Soccer // 19 hours ago
Inter Miami's injured Lionel Messi expected to miss next two games
July 16 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi is expected to miss Inter Miami's next two games because of the ankle injury he sustained in the Copa America final, Herons manager Tata Martino told reporters Tuesday.
England soccer coach Gareth Southgate resigns
Soccer // 21 hours ago
England soccer coach Gareth Southgate resigns
July 16 (UPI) -- England soccer coach Gareth Southgate has resigned after a loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 finale, he announced Tuesday in a statement released by the English Football Association.
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
MLB // 22 hours ago
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
July 16 (UPI) -- Teoscar Hernandez hammered 49 home runs, including 14 in the final round, to become the first Los Angeles Dodgers player to win a Home Run Derby title at the 2024 edition of the event in Arlington, Texas.
Calvin Johnson to be inducted into Pride of the Lions
NFL // 1 day ago
Calvin Johnson to be inducted into Pride of the Lions
July 15 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will induct legendary wide receiver Calvin Johnson into the Pride of the Lions on Sept. 30 in Detroit, the NFC North franchise announced Monday.
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
July 15 (UPI) -- Pete Alonso and Bobby Witt Jr. are expected to be the top contenders at the 2024 Home Run Derby. The annual slugfest will be held Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
MLB // 1 day ago
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
July 15 (UPI) -- Former Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana headlined the 2024 MLB Draft as the No. 1 overall selection by the Cleveland Guardians. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was among other notable Day 1 selections.
Weekend racing provides glimpse of epic turf battles to come this season
Sports News // 1 day ago
Weekend racing provides glimpse of epic turf battles to come this season
July 15 (UPI) -- Turf racing was high on the program in weekend horse racing, with Saratoga and Colonial Downs featuring races showcasing contenders for even bigger prizes down the road.
Global reach of top-level horse racing marks summer competition
Sports News // 1 day ago
Global reach of top-level horse racing marks summer competition
July 15 (UPI) -- The global reach of top-level horse racing was never more on display than this weekend with summer fixtures hitting their stride in Europe, Hong Kong wraps up a record season and a promising 2-year-old appears in Japan.
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI
NFL // 1 day ago
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI
July 15 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce outside Los Angeles International Airport, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Calvin Johnson to be inducted into Pride of the Lions
Calvin Johnson to be inducted into Pride of the Lions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement