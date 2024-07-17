Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 17, 2024 / 9:49 AM

Rafael Nadal on entry list for 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament

By Alex Butler
Rafael Nadal of Spain is among the players on the entry list for the 2024 U.S. Open. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Rafael Nadal of Spain is among the players on the entry list for the 2024 U.S. Open. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who missed five of the last six Grand Slams events, is on the entry list for the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament in August.

Placement on the entry list, which was released Tuesday, does not ensure he will remain in the field. Nadal, 38, skipped Wimbledon earlier this month so that he could focus on the 2024 Summer Games. His other Grand Slam absences were tied to injuries.

Advertisement

He said in May that there was "a good chance" that his run at the 2024 French Open, which ended in the first round, was his final at the clay-court major.

After opting out of the grass-court competition at Wimbledon, Nadal will return to the same clay-courts of Roland Garros for the 2024 Summer Games.

Related

He also is set to team up with Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon, in the Paris 2024 doubles tournament.

Nadal was placed on the U.S. Open entry list through the protected ranking system, an average of a player's ranking through the first three months of a long-term injury. His protected ranking is No. 9, while his current placement is No. 261 in the ATP Tour singles rankings.

Advertisement

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 3 Alcaraz, No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev of Russia are the top men's players on the entry list.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 2 Coco Gauff of the United States, No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and No. 5 Jasmine Paolini of Italy are the top women on the entry list.

Nadal is 8-5 in singles matches this season. He beat No. 461 Leo Borg of Sweden in straight sets in the Round of 32 at the Nordea Open on Tuesday in Bastad, Sweden. He will face No. 42 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain on Thursday in the Round of 16.

The Olympic tennis tournament will start July 27 at Roland Garros in France. The 2024 U.S. Open will be held Aug. 29 to Sept. 8 in Flushing, N.Y.

Latest Headlines

Chelsea signs England soccer star Lucy Bronze
Soccer // 20 minutes ago
Chelsea signs England soccer star Lucy Bronze
July 17 (UPI) -- Chelsea signed England defender Lucy Bronze to a two-year contract, the Women's Super League franchise announced Wednesday.
Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky
NBA // 1 hour ago
Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky
July 17 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, who played at Iowa with fellow WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, sustained a right leg injury during a loss to the Chicago Sky, coach Becky Hammon told reporters Wednesday.
MLB All-Star Game: Jarren Duran, Juan Soto lead AL past NL
MLB // 2 hours ago
MLB All-Star Game: Jarren Duran, Juan Soto lead AL past NL
July 17 (UPI) -- Jarren Duran hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to secure MVP honors, while Juan Soto raked a two-run double to lead the American League past the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline 10th British Open at Royal Troon
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline 10th British Open at Royal Troon
July 17 (UPI) -- Shifting winds, heavy bunker clusters and sand dunes await the world's best golfers, who will compete for the Claret Jug from Thursday to Sunday at ancient Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland.
Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
MLB // 18 hours ago
Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
July 16 (UPI) -- Singer Ingrid Andress said she was drunk during her highly criticized performance of the national anthem before the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.
Inter Miami's injured Lionel Messi expected to miss next two games
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Inter Miami's injured Lionel Messi expected to miss next two games
July 16 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi is expected to miss Inter Miami's next two games because of the ankle injury he sustained in the Copa America final, Herons manager Tata Martino told reporters Tuesday.
England soccer coach Gareth Southgate resigns
Soccer // 1 day ago
England soccer coach Gareth Southgate resigns
July 16 (UPI) -- England soccer coach Gareth Southgate has resigned after a loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 finale, he announced Tuesday in a statement released by the English Football Association.
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
MLB // 1 day ago
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
July 16 (UPI) -- Teoscar Hernandez hammered 49 home runs, including 14 in the final round, to become the first Los Angeles Dodgers player to win a Home Run Derby title at the 2024 edition of the event in Arlington, Texas.
Calvin Johnson to be inducted into Pride of the Lions
NFL // 1 day ago
Calvin Johnson to be inducted into Pride of the Lions
July 15 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will induct legendary wide receiver Calvin Johnson into the Pride of the Lions on Sept. 30 in Detroit, the NFC North franchise announced Monday.
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
July 15 (UPI) -- Pete Alonso and Bobby Witt Jr. are expected to be the top contenders at the 2024 Home Run Derby. The annual slugfest will be held Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky
Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline 10th British Open at Royal Troon
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline 10th British Open at Royal Troon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement