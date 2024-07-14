Carlos Alcaraz captures Wimbledon crown, denies Novak Djokovic a record

1 of 7 | Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with his trophy after winning the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles title Sunday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz's felt-shredding forehands and ball-blurring serves forced uncharacteristic blunders from Novak Djokovic en route to his second-consecutive Wimbledon title Sunday in London. The Spaniard unleashed 41 winners in the 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory -- his first straight-sets win over Djokovic -- at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. His Serbian foe, whose serve was broken just five times through the first six rounds of the tournament, was broken five more times in the finale. Advertisement

"It's a dream for me winning this trophy," Alcaraz said on the ESPN broadcast. "It's a great feeling to play on this beautiful court and win this amazing trophy.

"For me, this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court and the most beautiful trophy."

The victory denied Djokovic of a 25th singles title, which would have broken Margaret Court's overall record for the most women's or men's Grand Slam crowns.

Alcaraz, who also beat Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon finale, earned his second-consecutive Grand Slam title -- following the 2024 French Open -- for the first time of his career.

"It was obviously not the result I wanted, especially the first couple of sets," Djokovic said. "The level of tennis wasn't up to par from my side, but credit to Carlos for really playing some amazing tennis, very complete tennis, from the back of the court, serve, I mean, he had it all today.

"I tried to push him, saved three match points and extended the match a little bit, but it wasn't meant to be. He was an absolutely deserved winner today."

Alcaraz earned $3.4 million for the fourth major crown of his tennis tenure.

The 21-year-old made the normally dominant Djokovic, 37, appear as matted as the browned grass surface of Centre Court after weeks of stomping from the elite tennis field.

Djokovic, ranked No. 2 in the world, repeatedly failed to lift seemingly easy volleys over the net, allowing his No. 3 foe to take early control.

Alcaraz leaned on his superior flexibility and energy level, converting 5 of 14 break point chances. Djokovic converted just 1 of 3 break point opportunities. Alcaraz also totaled 24 unforced errors, compared to Djokovic's 25. He converted 73% of his points at the net, compared to Djokovic's 51% rate.

Alcaraz, who won eight of the first 10 games of the match, broke two of Djokovic's first three serves, leaning on his forehand for a commanding 5-1 advantage in the first set. Djokovic held in the seventh game, but Alcaraz easily claimed the set.

Alcaraz broke Djokovic again to start the second set. He then held to win his eighth game point, taking a 2-0 edge. Alcaraz and Djokovic each held over the next four games.

Alcaraz broke Djokovic for a fourth time in the seventh game of the second set. He then held to win set point.

Djokovic warmed in the third and final set, holding serve until the ninth game, when Alcaraz took a 5-4 advantage.

The Serbian responded by earning his first break of the day when Alcaraz was serving for championship point. He followed with another hold before Alcaraz forced a tiebreak.

Alcaraz again took advantage of Djokovic's errors, sprinting to a 3-1 advantage in the tiebreak. Djokovic rallied to tie at 3-3, but Alcaraz won three of the final four points to clinch his fourth major crown.

Tennis pros compete at Wimbledon 2024