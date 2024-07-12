1 of 5 | Tennis legend Serena Williams hosted the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Host Serena Williams took a moment to slight Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during the 2024 ESPY Awards, saying "we don't need you" when discussing the promotion of women's sports. Williams made the comment while flanked by sister Venus and comedian Quinta Brunson on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Advertisement

The 23-time Grand Slam winner -- who won one of those titles while pregnant -- was referencing a commencement speech Butker made in May that many perceived as homophobic and misogynistic.

In that speech, Butker spoke about "diabolical lies" told to women, "guessed" that the majority of the women in the crowd were more excited about marriage and bearing children than career advancement, and he said that "homemaker" was one of the "most important titles of all."

Brunson and the Williams sisters proceeded to take the stage Thursday to provide a somewhat jovial seminar about how to enjoy women's sports.

"So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports," Venus said.

"Except you, Harrison Butker," Serena said. "We don't need you."

"At all," Brunson said. "Like, ever."

The Chiefs kicker, who attended the ESPY Awards, has since defended his initial comments, which he says he does "not regret at all."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who also attended the show, said earlier this off-season that his players and coaches all "respect each other's opinions" when asked about Butker's comments.

The NFL said it did not share Butker's views. Several advocacy groups -- and nuns associated with Benedictine College -- where Butker gave the speech -- have also spoken out in recent months in opposition of his comments.

"The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger," the league said in a statement in May.

Women's sports stars A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, dominated Thursday's show, winning two trophies each.

Mahomes was named the Best Athlete for men's sports and the Best NFL Player.

Wilson, who leads the WNBA with 26.9 points per game, was named Best Athlete for women's sports. The star center, who helped the Las Vegas Aces win the last two WNBA titles, also received the last two Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

She was WNBA MVP in two of the last four seasons. Wilson, who is averaging a league-high 26.9 points per game, also received the ESPY for Best WNBA Player.

Clark won the awards for Best Record-Breaking Performance. The Indiana Fever guard earned that honor for becoming the leading scorer in NCAA basketball history while at Iowa. She also was named Best College Athlete for women's sports.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani won Best MLB Player honors. Formula 1 star Max Verstappen was named Best Driver. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic received the award for Best NBA Player.

Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby was named Best Athlete with a Disability. University of Southern California basketball phenom JuJu Watkins received the award for Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Team USA gymnastics star Simone Biles was named Best Comeback Athlete.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was honored for the Best Championship Performance. Britain's Prince Harry was on hand to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

He got the award for his work with the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event held for wounded, injured and sick serving members and veterans of the armed forces.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. She was recognized for her contributions to women's sports and "leadership in the fight against cancer," according to ESPN.

Staley's Gamecocks also were named Best Team.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the award for Best Play -- for catching a pass that he threw during the 2024 AFC title game.

Steve Gleason was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, while the Maui surfing community was presented with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. Gleason has helped people living with ALS.

The Maui surfing community was honored for its response to the 2023 deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian island.