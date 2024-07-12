Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 12, 2024 / 10:20 AM

Serena Williams roasts Harrison Butker, promotes women's sports at 2024 ESPYS

By Alex Butler
Tennis legend Serena Williams hosted the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Tennis legend Serena Williams hosted the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Host Serena Williams took a moment to slight Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during the 2024 ESPY Awards, saying "we don't need you" when discussing the promotion of women's sports.

Williams made the comment while flanked by sister Venus and comedian Quinta Brunson on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The 23-time Grand Slam winner -- who won one of those titles while pregnant -- was referencing a commencement speech Butker made in May that many perceived as homophobic and misogynistic.

In that speech, Butker spoke about "diabolical lies" told to women, "guessed" that the majority of the women in the crowd were more excited about marriage and bearing children than career advancement, and he said that "homemaker" was one of the "most important titles of all."

Advertisement

Brunson and the Williams sisters proceeded to take the stage Thursday to provide a somewhat jovial seminar about how to enjoy women's sports.

"So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports," Venus said.

"Except you, Harrison Butker," Serena said. "We don't need you."

"At all," Brunson said. "Like, ever."

The Chiefs kicker, who attended the ESPY Awards, has since defended his initial comments, which he says he does "not regret at all."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who also attended the show, said earlier this off-season that his players and coaches all "respect each other's opinions" when asked about Butker's comments.

The NFL said it did not share Butker's views. Several advocacy groups -- and nuns associated with Benedictine College -- where Butker gave the speech -- have also spoken out in recent months in opposition of his comments.

Advertisement

"The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger," the league said in a statement in May.

Women's sports stars A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, dominated Thursday's show, winning two trophies each.

Mahomes was named the Best Athlete for men's sports and the Best NFL Player.

Wilson, who leads the WNBA with 26.9 points per game, was named Best Athlete for women's sports. The star center, who helped the Las Vegas Aces win the last two WNBA titles, also received the last two Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

She was WNBA MVP in two of the last four seasons. Wilson, who is averaging a league-high 26.9 points per game, also received the ESPY for Best WNBA Player.

Clark won the awards for Best Record-Breaking Performance. The Indiana Fever guard earned that honor for becoming the leading scorer in NCAA basketball history while at Iowa. She also was named Best College Athlete for women's sports.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani won Best MLB Player honors. Formula 1 star Max Verstappen was named Best Driver. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic received the award for Best NBA Player.

Advertisement

Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby was named Best Athlete with a Disability. University of Southern California basketball phenom JuJu Watkins received the award for Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Team USA gymnastics star Simone Biles was named Best Comeback Athlete.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was honored for the Best Championship Performance. Britain's Prince Harry was on hand to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

He got the award for his work with the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event held for wounded, injured and sick serving members and veterans of the armed forces.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. She was recognized for her contributions to women's sports and "leadership in the fight against cancer," according to ESPN.

Staley's Gamecocks also were named Best Team.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the award for Best Play -- for catching a pass that he threw during the 2024 AFC title game.

Steve Gleason was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, while the Maui surfing community was presented with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. Gleason has helped people living with ALS.

Advertisement

The Maui surfing community was honored for its response to the 2023 deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian island.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Longtime NFL, college defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin dies at 84
NFL // 2 hours ago
Longtime NFL, college defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin dies at 84
July 12 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL and college football defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin has died, the University of Mississippi announced. He was 84.
Horse racing goes green with big weekend turf events at major tracks
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Horse racing goes green with big weekend turf events at major tracks
July 12 (UPI) -- Saratoga's summer blockbuster is underway with a 44-1 upset on opening day and the promise of big turf racing on the weekend;
Barbora Krejcikova, Jasmine Paolini climb into women's Wimbledon final
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Barbora Krejcikova, Jasmine Paolini climb into women's Wimbledon final
July 11 (UPI) -- Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova clinched spots in the Wimbledon singles final Thursday with quarterfinal wins, ensuring a different champion at the Grand Slam for the eighth-consecutive year.
Bill Belichick to join The CW's 'Inside the NFL'
NFL // 20 hours ago
Bill Belichick to join The CW's 'Inside the NFL'
July 11 (UPI) -- Coaching legend Bill Belichick will join the cast of "Inside the NFL" this season on The CW, the network announced Thursday.
Copa American soccer: Secondary markets charge $2,000+ for Argentina-Colombia finale
Soccer // 20 hours ago
Copa American soccer: Secondary markets charge $2,000+ for Argentina-Colombia finale
MIAMI, July 11 (UPI) -- The least expensive tickets for Sunday's Copa America soccer tournament finale between Argentina and Colombia are priced at more than $2,000, according to Thursday listings on secondary market websites.
Titans sign ex-Seahawks safety Jamal Adams
NFL // 22 hours ago
Titans sign ex-Seahawks safety Jamal Adams
July 11 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans signed veteran safety Jamal Adams, the team announced Thursday.
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
MLB // 23 hours ago
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
July 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays have stopped payment on Wander Franco's $182 million contract after he was placed on MLB's restricted list, sources familiar with the transaction told UPI.
Team USA's 'pivot' from Kawhi Leonard tied to injury concerns
NBA // 1 day ago
Team USA's 'pivot' from Kawhi Leonard tied to injury concerns
July 11 (UPI) -- Team USA "had to pivot" away from Kawhi Leonard and replace him on the Olympic team because of injury concerns, executive director Grant Hill told reporters.
Uruguay soccer players fight Colombia fans in stands after Copa America loss
Soccer // 1 day ago
Uruguay soccer players fight Colombia fans in stands after Copa America loss
July 11 (UPI) -- Uruguayan players went into the stands and fought with Colombia fans, with some landing punches, after a Copa America semifinal loss in Charlotte, N.C.
U.S. Soccer Federation fires coach Gregg Berhalter
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. Soccer Federation fires coach Gregg Berhalter
July 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation fired men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter after the team failed to advance out of the group stage during the recent COPA America tournament in Atlanta.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024
Longtime NFL, college defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin dies at 84
Longtime NFL, college defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin dies at 84
Barbora Krejcikova, Jasmine Paolini climb into women's Wimbledon final
Barbora Krejcikova, Jasmine Paolini climb into women's Wimbledon final
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement