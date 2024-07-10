Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 10, 2024 / 8:43 PM

U.S. Soccer Federation fires coach Gregg Berhalter

By Mike Heuer
The U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday announced the immediate firing of men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter after a disappointing showing during the recent COPA group stage in Atlanta. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
The U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday announced the immediate firing of men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter after a disappointing showing during the recent COPA group stage in Atlanta. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation fired men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter after the team failed to advance out of the group stage during the recent COPA America tournament in Atlanta.

Losses to Uruguay and Panama knocked the U.S. men's team out of the competition and resulted in Berhalter's firing effective immediately, ESPN, Bleacher Report and CBS Sports reported Wednesday.

Advertisement

"I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our men's national team," U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.

"We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success," Cone said.

Related

Crocker made the decision to fire Berhalter after a 10-day review that included meetings with Cone, U.S. Soccer vice president of sporting Oguchi Onyewu, chief executive officer J.T. Batson and the U.S. Soccer board of directors.

The U.S. men's team failed to make it out of the CONMEBOL event's group stage for the first time in its five appearances in the international soccer competition.

Advertisement

The group stage losses are especially surprising as the United States hosted that stage of the soccer competition in locations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The losses prompted the American Outlaws fan group to call for Berhalter's immediate firing.

Berhalter coached the men's team for five years, but the team never won a top-tier match other than against a struggling Mexico team.

The men's team only won five matches against top-20 teams, but four of those were against Mexico and one against Iran.

Crocker said the search for Berhalter's replacement already has begun.

Potential replacements include Jose Mourinho, Joachim Low, and Zinedine Zidane.

Jurgen Klopp, Wilfried Nancy and Steve Cherundolo are among others thought to have a good shot at taking the helm of the U.S. men's national team.

Once a coach is hired, the focus will be on preparing for the 2026 World Cup hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Latest Headlines

Djokovic, Musetti, Rybakina, Krejcikova advance to Wimbledon tennis semifinals
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Djokovic, Musetti, Rybakina, Krejcikova advance to Wimbledon tennis semifinals
July 10 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic didn't even need his racket to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals, while Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova had straight-sets victories to clinch their spots Wednesday in London.
Paris 2024: Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA basketball roster
NBA // 9 hours ago
Paris 2024: Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA basketball roster
July 10 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Derrick White will replace Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard on the Team USA roster at the 2024 Summer Games, USA Basketball announced Wednesday.
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024
July 10 (UPI) -- Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera were presented with the leotards they will wear during the 2024 Summer Games women's gymnastics competition on Wednesday morning.
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
NFL // 10 hours ago
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
July 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl ripped open portions of the NRG Stadium roof after making landfall in Houston. Officials said they are assessing the damage to the Houston Texans' home facility and others on the NRG Park campus.
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
MLB // 11 hours ago
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
July 10 (UPI) -- Prosecutors formally charged Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic.
Lionel Messi, Argentina shut out Canada to reach Copa America finale
Soccer // 13 hours ago
Lionel Messi, Argentina shut out Canada to reach Copa America finale
July 10 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez each scored to lead top-ranked Argentina to a 2-0 shutout of No. 48 Canada, clinching a spot in the Copa America finale for the defending tournament champions.
Wimbledon quarterfinals: Medvedev bounces Sinner; Vekic edges Sun
Sports News // 1 day ago
Wimbledon quarterfinals: Medvedev bounces Sinner; Vekic edges Sun
July 9 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev took advantage of a slowed Jannik Sinner, snapping a five-match losing streak against the world No. 1 by beating him in four hours in a tight Wimbledon quarterfinal Tuesday in London.
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
July 9 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was diagnosed with cirrhosis, the third of four stages of liver failure, as well as Parkinson's disease, he announced Tuesday on X.
Brazil's Vinicius Jr. takes blame for Copa America loss to Uruguay
Soccer // 1 day ago
Brazil's Vinicius Jr. takes blame for Copa America loss to Uruguay
July 9 (UPI) -- Soccer sensation Vinicius Jr. took the blame for Brazil's Copa America quarterfinal loss to Uruguay, citing avoidable yellow cards that led to a suspension for the matchup, he wrote Tuesday on Instagram.
Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name
NFL // 1 day ago
Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name
July 9 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen, who previously shared a name with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, legally changed his last name to Hines-Allen, he announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024
Djokovic, Musetti, Rybakina, Krejcikova advance to Wimbledon tennis semifinals
Djokovic, Musetti, Rybakina, Krejcikova advance to Wimbledon tennis semifinals
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement