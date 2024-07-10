Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024

Simone Biles and the Team USA women's gymnastics team will wear leotards adorned with thousands of crystals at Paris 2024. Photo by John Cheng/USA Gymnastics

July 10 (UPI) -- Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera on Wednesday received the leotards they will wear during the 2024 Summer Games women's gymnastics competition. "The collection draws inspiration from classic American patriotism and old Hollywood glamour while blending sophisticated Parisian high fashion and sparkling light to pay homage to the host city," USA Gymnastics said in a news release. Advertisement

The eight leotards, adorned with thousands of Swarovski crystals, were presented to the team on NBC's Today. The presentation marked the first time USA Gymnastics introduced apparel before the Olympics.

GK Elite produced the leotards for the women and men's team uniforms, which also were revealed. In addition to the uniforms, USA Gymnastics said it also partnered with GK Elite to provide mental health support for the gymnasts.

"GK's support for athletes both on and off the mat makes them a truly holistic partner," USA gymnastics COO Lauryn Turner said.

Replicas of the gymnastics apparel are available for purchase for the first time prior to the Olympics, enabling fans to wear the garb while watching the athletes perform in Paris.

The uniforms were designed, cut and assembled in Reading, Pa. The eight leotards include more than 47,000 Swarovski crystals, including some attached by hand.

The leotards also feature pearls.

"We are proud to partner with GK Elite to create our National Team leotards and apparel to grow the sport of gymnastics across all ages and disciplines, and we are thrilled to watch American athletes pursue their dreams while wearing GK's best-in-class apparel," Turner said.

Olympic gymnastics competitions will be held from July 27 to Aug. 5 at Accor Arena in Paris.