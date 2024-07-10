Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 10, 2024 / 12:07 PM

Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics reveal Swarovski crystal leotards for Paris 2024

By Alex Butler
Simone Biles and the Team USA women's gymnastics team will wear leotards adorned with thousands of crystals at Paris 2024. Photo by John Cheng/USA Gymnastics
Simone Biles and the Team USA women's gymnastics team will wear leotards adorned with thousands of crystals at Paris 2024. Photo by John Cheng/USA Gymnastics

July 10 (UPI) -- Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera on Wednesday received the leotards they will wear during the 2024 Summer Games women's gymnastics competition.

"The collection draws inspiration from classic American patriotism and old Hollywood glamour while blending sophisticated Parisian high fashion and sparkling light to pay homage to the host city," USA Gymnastics said in a news release.

Advertisement

The eight leotards, adorned with thousands of Swarovski crystals, were presented to the team on NBC's Today. The presentation marked the first time USA Gymnastics introduced apparel before the Olympics.

GK Elite produced the leotards for the women and men's team uniforms, which also were revealed. In addition to the uniforms, USA Gymnastics said it also partnered with GK Elite to provide mental health support for the gymnasts.

Advertisement

"GK's support for athletes both on and off the mat makes them a truly holistic partner," USA gymnastics COO Lauryn Turner said.

Replicas of the gymnastics apparel are available for purchase for the first time prior to the Olympics, enabling fans to wear the garb while watching the athletes perform in Paris.

The uniforms were designed, cut and assembled in Reading, Pa. The eight leotards include more than 47,000 Swarovski crystals, including some attached by hand.

Advertisement

The leotards also feature pearls.

"We are proud to partner with GK Elite to create our National Team leotards and apparel to grow the sport of gymnastics across all ages and disciplines, and we are thrilled to watch American athletes pursue their dreams while wearing GK's best-in-class apparel," Turner said.

Olympic gymnastics competitions will be held from July 27 to Aug. 5 at Accor Arena in Paris.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
NFL // 1 hour ago
Hurricane Beryl damages Houston Texans' NRG Stadium
July 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl ripped open portions of the NRG Stadium roof after making landfall in Houston. Officials said they are assessing the damage to the Houston Texans' home facility and others on the NRG Park campus.
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
MLB // 2 hours ago
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
July 10 (UPI) -- Prosecutors formally charged Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic.
Lionel Messi, Argentina shut out Canada to reach Copa America finale
Soccer // 4 hours ago
Lionel Messi, Argentina shut out Canada to reach Copa America finale
July 10 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez each scored to lead top-ranked Argentina to a 2-0 shutout of No. 48 Canada, clinching a spot in the Copa America finale for the defending tournament champions.
Wimbledon quarterfinals: Medvedev bounces Sinner; Vekic edges Sun
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Wimbledon quarterfinals: Medvedev bounces Sinner; Vekic edges Sun
July 9 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev took advantage of a slowed Jannik Sinner, snapping a five-match losing streak against the world No. 1 by beating him in four hours in a tight Wimbledon quarterfinal Tuesday in London.
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
NFL // 23 hours ago
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
July 9 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was diagnosed with cirrhosis, the third of four stages of liver failure, as well as Parkinson's disease, he announced Tuesday on X.
Brazil's Vinicius Jr. takes blame for Copa America loss to Uruguay
Soccer // 1 day ago
Brazil's Vinicius Jr. takes blame for Copa America loss to Uruguay
July 9 (UPI) -- Soccer sensation Vinicius Jr. took the blame for Brazil's Copa America quarterfinal loss to Uruguay, citing avoidable yellow cards that led to a suspension for the matchup, he wrote Tuesday on Instagram.
Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name
NFL // 1 day ago
Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name
July 9 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen, who previously shared a name with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, legally changed his last name to Hines-Allen, he announced Tuesday.
Barry Bonds, Bill Clinton remember Willie Mays at celebration of life
MLB // 1 day ago
Barry Bonds, Bill Clinton remember Willie Mays at celebration of life
July 9 (UPI) -- Barry Bonds and former President Bill Clinton were among the speakers at a celebration of life for the late Willie Mays, honoring the baseball icon with words of affection from the field at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
NFL suspends Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL suspends Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games
July 9 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for eight games for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced.
American Taylor Fritz ousts Alexander Zverev to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
Sports News // 1 day ago
American Taylor Fritz ousts Alexander Zverev to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
July 8 (UPI) -- Taylor Fritz overcame an early two-set deficit, rallying past Alexander Zverev over three hours and 29 minutes in Wimbledon's Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam on Monday in London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
Ex-Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar diagnosed with liver failure, Parkinson's
Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name
Jaguars' Josh Allen, who shared name with Bills quarterback, changes last name
Wimbledon quarterfinals: Medvedev bounces Sinner; Vekic edges Sun
Wimbledon quarterfinals: Medvedev bounces Sinner; Vekic edges Sun
Barry Bonds, Bill Clinton remember Willie Mays at celebration of life
Barry Bonds, Bill Clinton remember Willie Mays at celebration of life
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement