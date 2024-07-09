Wimbledon quarterfinals: Medvedev bounces Sinner; Vekic edges Sun

1 of 5 | Russian Daniil Medvedev (pictured) snapped a five-match losing streak to Italian Jannik Sinner on Tuesday at Wimbledon. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev took advantage of a slowed Jannik Sinner, snapping a five-match losing streak against the world No. 1 by beating him in 4 hours in a tight Wimbledon quarterfinal Tuesday in London. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, and women's No. 37 Donna Vekic of Croatia and No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy were the other singles players to advance on Day 9 of the grass-court Grand Slam. Advertisement

Medvedev, ranked No. 5 in the world, dropped the first set before roaring back in the 6(7)-7, 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 triumph over his Italian foe on Centre Court.

"You can't beat Jannik easy," the Russian said on the ESPN broadcast. "At one moment he was not feeling good, but I knew that could change.

"You want to make him suffer a bit more -- in a good way. But everything is well when it ends well, so I'm pretty happy."

Medvedev will meet Alcaraz in the semifinals. The Spaniard beat No. 12 Tommy Paul of the United States 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Alcaraz, the defending champion, beat Medvedev in a Wimbledon 2023 semifinal.

Sinner fired 17 aces, converted 3 of 6 break points and totaled 61 winners and 45 unforced errors in Tuesday's loss. He also appeared unwell and left the court for a medical assessment in the third set. He returned to win the fourth set before losing the match.

Medvedev logged 15 aces, 11 double faults, 56 winners and 49 unforced errors. He converted 3 of 7 break point opportunities.

"It is very tough because I could feel he wasn't moving that well," Medvedev said of Sinner.

"You want to play more points to make him suffer a little bit more and at the same time you know at one point he is going to think he can't run anymore and will go full power and that is what he did.

"He had set points to win the third set. In a way I would have preferred to not have this situation, but everything turned out well."

Alcaraz edged Paul 7-2 in aces and 36-21 in winners in his 3-hour, 11-minute four-set victory. He broke Paul's serve eight times.

On the women's side, Vekic beat No. 123 Lulu Sun of New Zealand 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to advance to her first Grand Slam semifinal. She will face Paolini in the quarterfinals. Paolini beat No. 17 Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1. She needed just 58 minutes to dispatch the American.

Wimbledon quarterfinal coverage will resume at 8 a.m. EDT Wednesday on ESPN. No. 32 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic will battle No. 14 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the first quarterfinal at 8 a.m. on Court 1. No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will then face No. 21 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia in the first men's semifinal of Day 10 after the Svitolina-Rybakina match. No. 12 Taylor Fritz of the United States will take on No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the final men's quarterfinal.

