American Taylor Fritz ousts Alexander Zverev to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

1 of 5 | American Taylor Fritz plays a backhand against Germany's Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon 2024 on Monday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Taylor Fritz overcame an early two-set deficit and rallyied past Alexander Zverev in 3 hours, 29 minutes in Wimbledon's Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam event Monday in London. "It was amazing to do that on Center Court from two sets down," Fritz said on the ESPN broadcast. "I thought it would really suck to be playing this well and to lose in three straight. I had the belief." Advertisement

The American, ranked No. 12, totaled 69 winners and 23 unforced errors in the 4-6, 6(4)-7, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3 triumph. His No. 4 foe from Germany logged 55 winners and 33 unforced errors.

Zverev totaled 19 aces, while Fritz hit 15. Fritz converted 2 of 4 break point opportunities, compared to 1 of 2 for Zverev.

Fritz will meet No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the quarterfinals Wednesday at the All dddEngland Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. He will seek to clinch a spot in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time of his career.

Musetti defeated No. 58 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France in his Round of 16 match.

Earlier Monday, No. 9 Alex de Minuar of Australia advanced with a four-set victory over No. 34 Arthur Fils of France. He will battle No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia or No. 15 Holger Rune of Denmark in the quarterfinals.

On the women's side, No 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced after a walkover from No. 18 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia. Rybakina will meet No. 21 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals.

Svitolina beat No. 52 Xinyu Wang of China in straight sets.

No. 14 Jelena Ostsapenko of Latvia beat No. 35 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in another fourth-round women's singles match. She will face No. 11 Danielle Collins of the United States or No. 32 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

No. 123 Lulu Sun of New Zealand will face No. 37 Donna Vekic of Croatia in the first women's quarterfinal Tuesday in London. Also, No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy will take on No. 17 Emma Navarro of the United States. The winners of those two matches will meet in a semifinal.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy will meet No. 5 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the first men's semifinal Tuesday. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain then will take on No. 12 Tommy Paul of the United States to decide who will face Sinner or Medvedev in the men's semifinals.

Quarterfinal coverage will start at 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday on ESPN.

