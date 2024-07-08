UConn, basketball coach Dan Hurley agree to $50M contract

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley led the Huskies to their second-consecutive national title in April. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- UConn agreed to a six-year, $50 million deal with Dan Hurley, keeping the men's basketball coach under contract through 2029-30, the school announced Monday. The pact features performance-based incentives, which can increase Hurley's compensation. Hurley will receive a base salary of $400,000 annually, in addition to $6.3 million in compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations in 2024-25. That compensation will escalate each year. He also will receive an annual retention bonus of $1 million. Advertisement

"It's an honor to coach basketball at UConn and to represent this world class institution and the great state of Connecticut," Hurley said in a news release. "We are extremely proud of the championship program that we have rebuilt for our supporters and fans.

"We will continue to obsessively pursue championships and historic success, while continuing to develop great young men. Bleed Blue!"

Hurley, 51, started coaching at UConn in 2018. He led the Huskies to a 141-58 record over the last six seasons, including two-consecutive national title runs in 2023 and 2024. Hurlye was the 2023-24 Naismith Coach of the Year.

The former Wagner and Rhode Island coach -- who turned down an offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers this off-season -- owns an overall record of 292-163 at the collegiate level.

"Dan Hurley is the best men's basketball coach in the nation and we are delighted that he will continue to call UConn home," UConn president Radenka Maric said.

"In addition to the exceptional program he has built over a period of years and the extraordinary back-to-back NCAA championships he and his teams won, coach Hurley serves as a critical mentor to our student-athletes, pushing them to achieve both on the court and in the classroom, helping to lay the groundwork for their success in life long after they have left UConn.

"We are grateful both for his championship culture and for his leadership at our university and in our state."