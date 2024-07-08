Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 8, 2024 / 1:29 PM

UConn, basketball coach Dan Hurley agree to $50M contract

By Alex Butler
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley led the Huskies to their second-consecutive national title in April. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley led the Huskies to their second-consecutive national title in April. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- UConn agreed to a six-year, $50 million deal with Dan Hurley, keeping the men's basketball coach under contract through 2029-30, the school announced Monday.

The pact features performance-based incentives, which can increase Hurley's compensation. Hurley will receive a base salary of $400,000 annually, in addition to $6.3 million in compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations in 2024-25. That compensation will escalate each year. He also will receive an annual retention bonus of $1 million.

Advertisement

"It's an honor to coach basketball at UConn and to represent this world class institution and the great state of Connecticut," Hurley said in a news release. "We are extremely proud of the championship program that we have rebuilt for our supporters and fans.

"We will continue to obsessively pursue championships and historic success, while continuing to develop great young men. Bleed Blue!"

Related

Hurley, 51, started coaching at UConn in 2018. He led the Huskies to a 141-58 record over the last six seasons, including two-consecutive national title runs in 2023 and 2024. Hurlye was the 2023-24 Naismith Coach of the Year.

The former Wagner and Rhode Island coach -- who turned down an offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers this off-season -- owns an overall record of 292-163 at the collegiate level.

Advertisement

"Dan Hurley is the best men's basketball coach in the nation and we are delighted that he will continue to call UConn home," UConn president Radenka Maric said.

"In addition to the exceptional program he has built over a period of years and the extraordinary back-to-back NCAA championships he and his teams won, coach Hurley serves as a critical mentor to our student-athletes, pushing them to achieve both on the court and in the classroom, helping to lay the groundwork for their success in life long after they have left UConn.

"We are grateful both for his championship culture and for his leadership at our university and in our state."

Latest Headlines

American Taylor Fritz ousts Alexander Zverev to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
Sports News // 25 minutes ago
American Taylor Fritz ousts Alexander Zverev to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
July 8 (UPI) -- Taylor Fritz overcame an early two-set deficit, rallying past Alexander Zverev over three hours and 29 minutes in Wimbledon's Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam on Monday in London.
Soccer referee who served match-fixing ban to work Euro semifinal
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Soccer referee who served match-fixing ban to work Euro semifinal
July 8 (UPI) -- Referee Felix Zwayer, who once served a six-month ban for match fixing, will officiate during Wednesday's Euro 2024 semifinal between England and the Netherlands, UEFA announced.
Paris 2024: Zimmerman, Robinson, Mihailovic headline Team USA men's soccer roster
Soccer // 4 hours ago
Paris 2024: Zimmerman, Robinson, Mihailovic headline Team USA men's soccer roster
July 8 (UPI) -- Walker Zimmerman, Djordje Mihailovic and Miles Robinson are among 18 players who will represent the United States at the 2024 Summer Games, manager Marko Mitrovic announced Monday.
Final horse racing weekend at Aqueduct tees up Saratoga meeting
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Final horse racing weekend at Aqueduct tees up Saratoga meeting
July 8 (UPI) -- Godolphin's powerful team is set for a big Saratoga meeting after a victory and a good third on the final weekend of the Aqueduct spring session.
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions
MLB // 5 hours ago
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions
July 8 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz were among the phenoms added to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game with the league announcing pitchers and reserves.
Angel Reese sets WNBA double-double record in Sky loss to Storm
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Angel Reese sets WNBA double-double record in Sky loss to Storm
July 8 (UPI) -- Angel Reese netted 17 points and pulled down 14 rebounds en route to her 13th-consecutive double-double, setting a WNBA record in a Chicago Sky loss to the Seattle Storm in Seattle.
Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dies in Tour of Austria crash
Sports News // 1 day ago
Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dies in Tour of Austria crash
July 6 (UPI) -- A crash while competing in the Tour of Austria has claimed the life of Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege, 25, Team Coop-Repsol announced Saturday.
10 Russian wrestlers decline Olympics invitation
Sports News // 1 day ago
10 Russian wrestlers decline Olympics invitation
July 6 (UPI) -- Ten Russian wrestlers who received invitations to compete in the Paris Olympics later this month declined to participate, saying the selection process was "unsportsmanlike."
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
NFL // 2 days ago
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
July 6 (UPI) -- Khyree Jackson, who was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April by the Minnesota Vikings, was among three men killed in a three-car crash in their hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md., early Saturday.
Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz survives Tiafoe upset bid, Gauff sweeps to 4th round
Sports News // 3 days ago
Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz survives Tiafoe upset bid, Gauff sweeps to 4th round
July 5 (UPI) -- Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz fended off an upset bid by Frances Tiafoe, outlasting the American in a nearly 4-hour match Friday at Wimbledon. Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round with a straight-sets triumph.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dies in Tour of Austria crash
Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dies in Tour of Austria crash
Angel Reese sets WNBA double-double record in Sky loss to Storm
Angel Reese sets WNBA double-double record in Sky loss to Storm
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in car crash
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions
Final horse racing weekend at Aqueduct tees up Saratoga meeting
Final horse racing weekend at Aqueduct tees up Saratoga meeting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement