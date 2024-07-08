Angel Reese sets WNBA double-double record in Sky loss to Storm

July 8 (UPI) -- Angel Reese netted 17 points and pulled down 14 rebounds en route to her 13th-consecutive double-double, setting a WNBA record in a Chicago Sky loss to the Seattle Storm in Seattle.

"It's great for me, being able to know where I'm at right now and obviously I'm not satisfied where I'm at," Reese told reporters Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. "I have coaches and teammates around me that believe in me and trust me and I just continue to just trust the process of everything. I'm grateful.

"I'm blessed and lucky to be named with these amazing players. They've always been super nice to me. They've always been helpful and inspiring to me. I've watched them all my life and finally to be here in this moment and break their records and being able to be up there with them is really cool."

WNBA legend Candace Parker achieved the previous record, with a dozen-consecutive double-doubles in 2009 and 2010, her respective second and third years in the league.

Reese, who was named an All-Star last week, averaged 14.1 points and a league-high 11.9 rebounds per game through her first 20 WNBA appearances. She also averaged 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

"It's a joy to watch," Sky guard Marina Mabrey said of Reese's rookie season. "She's so consistent. She comes in every day and battles and fights and she's super physical for a rookie, which is really hard to do.

"That's usually one of the biggest transitions and she kind of just jumped in there and did all the dirty work, and now it's all paying off for her. And this is just the beginning, so I'm excited to see where it goes."

Veteran guard Chennedy Carter led the Sky with 21 points in Sunday's 84-71 setback. All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike totaled a game-high 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Storm. Center Ezi Magbegor chipped in 13 points and 13 rebounds. Storm guard Jewell Loyd scored 20 points in the victory.

Reese's 14 total double-doubles in 2024 are tied for the fifth-most during a rookie campaign. Dream center Tina Charles set the record with 22 in 2010.

The Storm outshot the Sky 42% to 37.2%. They led by as many as 15 points. The Storm (14-7), winners of five of their last six games, own the fourth-best record in the WNBA.

The Sky (8-12) sit at No. 8 in the WNBA standings, with a current hold on the final playoff position. They will host the Atlanta Dream (7-13) on Wednesday in Chicago. The Storm will host the Las Vegas Aces (13-7) on Wednesday in Seattle.

Reese will team up with fellow rookie All-Star Caitlin Clark to take on Team USA at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on July 20 in Phoenix.