Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege died Saturday after crashing his bike following the completion of a Tour of Austria leg. Photo by Team Coop-Repsol

July 6 (UPI) -- A crash while competing in the Tour of Austria has claimed the life of Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege, 25, Team Coop-Repsol announced Saturday. "We are devastated by the tragic passing of Andre Drege," officials for Team Coop-Repsol posted on X.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Andre's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," team officials said. "Andre's family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss, and we kindly ask that their wishes are respected."

The European Cycling Union said Drege crashed while riding down the Austrian mountain Grossglockner after completing the race's 151.7-kilometer fourth stage from St. Johann Alpendorf to Kals.

The stage required the riders to ascend the mountain to reach the end of the stage's route.

Tour of Austria organizers haven't said if Sunday's scheduled stage will be held in light of the deadly accident.

Drege was enjoying a successful year of racing with wins in his racing class at the Tour of Rhodes and the South Aegean Tour. He also won a leg of the Circuit Des Ardennes.

Drege started cycling at age 14 and years later moved from his family's hometown of Stranda, Norway, to Lillehammer to better train for major cycling events.

A little more than a year ago Gino Mader died in a crash while racing in the Tour de Suisse.