Tennis stars honor Andy Murray at emotional Wimbledon send-off

1 of 5 | Serena Williams said playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2019 was one of the highlights of her life. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Serena Williams and other former and current tennis stars continue to pay tribute to Andy Murray, who is most likely playing in Wimbledon for the final time of his decorated career. Murray, who is expected to retire after the 2024 Summer Games, teamed up with his brother, Jamie Murray, for a doubles loss to Australians John Peers and Rinky Hijikata on Thursday in London. Advertisement

He was brought to tears on the grass court during his post-match interview, as No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, other tennis stars, officials and fans gave him a long standing ovation.

Wimbledon also played a tribute video for the three-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were among the players who appeared in the tribute video. Several players shared the video and other Murray-related posts on their social media accounts.

"Ultimate competitor," Djokovic wrote on his Instagram story. "My greatest respect, Andy."

Williams posted a video of herself talking about Murray on Friday on X. She first joked about Murray's heated temperament on the court. She also said playing mixed doubles with Murray at Wimbledon 2019 was "one of the highlights of [her] life."

"I also hold a special place in my heart for you because you always speak out so much for women and everything that women deserve," Williams said of Murray.

"You were the leader in that. The things you spoke about. The things you said about myself and Venus, about how we were always so inspiring and what we meant to you. It really went such a long way in my heart."

No. 2 Coco Gauff of the United States also praised Murray for advocating for women's tennis players after her second-round win over Anca Todoni on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

"I do appreciate him," Gauff said. "Not only him, but also his mother [Judy Murray], for everything they've done for equality for women's sports."

Murray told reporters Thursday that he is ready to finish playing because he can't compete at the level he wants because of injuries.

He will play alongside Great Britain's Emma Raducanu in a Wimbledon mixed doubles match Saturday in London.

The British Olympic Association announced last month that Murray, Jack Draper, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans will represent Great Britain in the men's singles tournament at the 2024 Summer Games. Murray won singles gold in 2012 and 2016. He withdrew from Tokyo 2020 because of a leg injury.

The Paris 2024 tennis tournament will be held from July 27 to Aug. 4 at Roland Garros in Paris.