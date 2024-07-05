Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 5, 2024 / 9:11 AM

Wimbledon 2024: Jessica Pegula, Hubert Hurkacz exit early; Novak Djokovic advances

By Alex Butler
Serbian Novak Djokovic uses a backhand return against Great Britain's Jacob Fearnley at Wimbledon 2024 on Thursday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 5 | Serbian Novak Djokovic uses a backhand return against Great Britain's Jacob Fearnley at Wimbledon 2024 on Thursday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Jessica Pegula and Hubert Hurkacz were among the latest tennis stars to exit early at Wimbledon 2024. Pegula was bounced from through an upset loss, while Hurkacz retired during match point due to a knee injury.

No. 33 Wang Xinyu of China was responsible for Pegula's early exit. She broke Pegula's serve six times and fired 38 winners in a 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-1 second-round triumph over the world No. 5 Thursday in London.

Advertisement

"It was a tough match," Wang said in her on-court interview. "Jessica was really tough to play on grass. Her ball was super low and I'm just really happy I won in the end."

Wang, who picked up her first win over a Top 10 player, will make her first third-round appearance at Wimbledon. She will face No. 100 Harriet Dart of Great Britain on Saturday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The winner of the Wang-Dart match will meet No. 10 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or No. 21 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the fourth round.

Pegula edged Wang 7-4 in aces, but converted 3 of 7 break point opportunities. The American, who made the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals, still has yet to advance past that round at a Grand Slam.

Jabeur advanced to the third round with a straight-sets victory over No. 161 Robin Montgomery of the United States. Svitolina also beat No. 90 Jule Niemeier in straight sets.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and No. 11 Danielle Collins of the United States were among the other top women to advance on Day 4 of the grass court major.

Advertisement

With Pegula's exit, just six of the Top 10 women's players remain in the singles circuit. Just seven of the Top 10 men's players remain active at Wimbledon.

Hurkacz, of Poland, was the latest top player to exit. The world No. 7 retired in the fourth set of his second-round match against No. 34 Arthur Fils of France.

He withdrew from the match after injuring his right knee during a tiebreak in the fourth set. He opted to retire just after Fils, who was leading the tiebreak 9-8, earned a second match point opportunity.

Fils will face No. 44 Roman Safiullin of Russia in the third round. Safiullin beat No. 39 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in his second-round match.

No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia and No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria were the top men's players to advance on Day 4.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev of Russia are the top men's players in action on Day 5.

Advertisement

No. 2 Coco Gauff of the United States, No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy and No. 9 Maria Sakkari of Greece will be the highest-ranked women's players active Friday in London.

Tennis pros compete at Wimbledon 2024

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand in his first-round match against Estonian Mark Laval on Day 1 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships in London on July 1, 2024. Alcaraz won 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

WBC expels boxer Ryan Garcia for racist rant
Sports News // 2 hours ago
WBC expels boxer Ryan Garcia for racist rant
July 5 (UPI) -- The World Boxing Council has expelled fighter Ryan Garcia after he went on a racist rant and made anti-Muslim comments on social media, World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman announced.
Patrick Bertoletti chows down 58 hot dogs to win Nathan's event without Joey Chestnut
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Patrick Bertoletti chows down 58 hot dogs to win Nathan's event without Joey Chestnut
July 4 (UPI) -- A different hot dog-eating king was been crowned at Nathan's annual event at Coney Island in New York on Thursday after the perennial top dog was absent
'American Outlaws' fan group calls for Gregg Berhalter's firing as USMNT coach
Soccer // 1 day ago
'American Outlaws' fan group calls for Gregg Berhalter's firing as USMNT coach
July 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. men's national soccer team would be rid of Gregg Berhalter and have a new coach if the American Outlaws -- the squad's highest profile supporter group -- has its way.
Jessica Campbell becomes first full-time female NHL assistant coach
Sports News // 1 day ago
Jessica Campbell becomes first full-time female NHL assistant coach
July 3 (UPI) -- Jessica Campbell on Wednesday became the NHL's first full-time assistant coach, making history the second time after first breaking the glass ceiling in the AHL.
Mark Cavendish sets record for most Tour de France stage victories
Sports News // 1 day ago
Mark Cavendish sets record for most Tour de France stage victories
July 3 (UPI) -- Mark Cavendish won the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday in Saint-Vulbas to earn his 35th career stage victory in the event and setting a new record.
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff ousts Anca Todoni, Fabio Fognini upsets Casper Ruud
Sports News // 1 day ago
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff ousts Anca Todoni, Fabio Fognini upsets Casper Ruud
July 3 (UPI) -- American Coco Gauff became the first woman to advance to the third round of Wimbledon 2024 by beating Romanian Anca Todoni on Wednesday in London. Fabio Fognini beat Casper Ruud for the second major men's upset.
Milwaukee Brewers trade for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Aaron Civale
MLB // 1 day ago
Milwaukee Brewers trade for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Aaron Civale
July 3 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers added depth to their starting rotation Wednesday, acquiring right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the teams announced.
Florida Panthers retain forward Anton Lundell with six-year contract
NHL // 1 day ago
Florida Panthers retain forward Anton Lundell with six-year contract
July 3 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers continued their effort to retain members of their Stanley Cup-winning cast, agreeing to a six-year contract with forward Anton Lundell, the team announced Wednesday.
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers agree to two-year, $104M extension
NBA // 2 days ago
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers agree to two-year, $104M extension
July 3 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a two-year, $104 million contract extension that includes a player option for 2025-26 and a no-trade clause.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury
MLB // 2 days ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury
July 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani will not participate in the 2024 Home Run Derby, he told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patrick Bertoletti chows down 58 hot dogs to win Nathan's event without Joey Chestnut
Patrick Bertoletti chows down 58 hot dogs to win Nathan's event without Joey Chestnut
WBC expels boxer Ryan Garcia for racist rant
WBC expels boxer Ryan Garcia for racist rant
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff ousts Anca Todoni, Fabio Fognini upsets Casper Ruud
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff ousts Anca Todoni, Fabio Fognini upsets Casper Ruud
WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark to unite vs. Team USA
WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark to unite vs. Team USA
Milwaukee Brewers trade for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Aaron Civale
Milwaukee Brewers trade for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Aaron Civale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement