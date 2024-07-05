WBC expels boxer Ryan Garcia for racist rant

Ryan Garcia (R) was suspended from boxing last month after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

July 5 (UPI) -- The World Boxing Council has expelled fighter Ryan Garcia after he went on a racist rant and made anti-Muslim comments on social media, World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman announced. "Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization," Sulaiman wrote Thursday on Instagram and X. Advertisement

"We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan's well-being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment. May God guide him and help him."

Garcia made the comments during a session on X Spaces. He referenced George Floyd and the Ku Klux Klan during the rant. Garcia later issued an apology on X, but that post has since been deleted.

"Our son has recently made statements that do not align with his, or our family's, true character or beliefs," Garcia's parents, Lisa and Henry, said in a statement released through the WBC.

"Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion -- these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised.

"Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We appreciate the continued support, prayers and compassion."

The New York State Athletic Commission suspended Garcia for a year in June after he tested positive for enhancing drugs. The 25-year-old's April 20 victory over Devin Haney also was ruled a no-contest as a result of his positive test.

Garcia has a 24-1 career record, with his only loss coming from a 2023 bout with Gervonta Davis.