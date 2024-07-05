Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 5, 2024 / 10:52 AM

Longtime Nathan's hot-dog eating champ Joey Chestnut beats team of soldiers

By Doug Cunningham
Former champion Joey Chestnut holds a tray of hot dogs at the 107th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in ceremony on July 3, 2023, in the Coney Island section of Borrklyn, N.Y. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former champion Joey Chestnut holds a tray of hot dogs at the 107th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in ceremony on July 3, 2023, in the Coney Island section of Borrklyn, N.Y. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut wasn't in annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, but he took on a group of four Army soldiers on July Fourth, putting away 57 hot dogs in 5 minutes to their combined 49.

Chestnut had won 16 of the last 17 Nathan's competitions at the Brooklyn, N.Y., eatery, but could not participate because of a sponsorship contract with Impossible Foods, which makes meatless products.

Advertisement

"Hot dogs on the Fourth of July in front of people who are celebrating America, it doesn't get any better than this," Chestnut said as he wore his winner's belt.

Chestnut beat the soldiers at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

Related

In five minutes, Chestnut came within one hot dog of beating Patrick Bertoletti's winning number of 58 this year in the 10-minute Coney Island contest.

On his Instagram page, Chestnut said he doesn't have a contract with Nathan's or with Major League Easting, and he said they are looking to change the rules from past years relating to other partners with whom he can work.

"Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment," Chestnut said. " To my fans, I love you and appreciate you."

Advertisement

Army specialist Joey Shook, one of the four member team beaten by Chestnut, said, "I think [beating Joey Chestnut in a hot dog eating contest] is physically impossible. I feel like I have a better chance of beating LeBron James in a one-on-one in basketball, than beating Joey Chestnut in an eating competition."

The contest a the Army base raised $106,000 to be donated to military families.

Japanese competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi said in May he has retired form the eating contests and that eating like an American has damaged his body.

He has a "beef" with Chestnut over allegations by Kobayashi that Chestnut cheated during his record competitive eating contests.

Chestnut said he and Kobayashi will compete against each other in a hot dog eating contest to be streamed on Netflix on Sept. 2.

Chestnut told KTSM that Kobayashi is an "animal" and the rules will bar dunking, so he said he will have to adopt a new technique against Kobayashi.

Latest Headlines

Big West Coast turf races, Indiana Derby, Iowa Derby top weekend horse racing
Sports News // 9 minutes ago
Big West Coast turf races, Indiana Derby, Iowa Derby top weekend horse racing
July 5 (UPI) -- Important, competitive East Coast turf races are on tap in weekend horse racing, along with the Iowa Derby, Indiana Derby.
Lynx star, Olympian Napheesa Collier injures foot
NBA // 1 hour ago
Lynx star, Olympian Napheesa Collier injures foot
July 5 (UPI) -- Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier sustained a left foot injury and was unable to return during a loss to the Connecticut Sun. The injury clouds her status for the WNBA All-Star game and Paris Olympics.
Wimbledon 2024: Jessica Pegula, Hubert Hurkacz exit early; Novak Djokovic advances
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Wimbledon 2024: Jessica Pegula, Hubert Hurkacz exit early; Novak Djokovic advances
July 5 (UPI) -- Jessica Pegula and Hubert Hurkacz were among the latest tennis stars to exit early at Wimbledon 2024. Pegula was bounced from through an upset loss, while Hurkacz retired during match point due to a knee injury.
WBC expels boxer Ryan Garcia for racist rant
Sports News // 3 hours ago
WBC expels boxer Ryan Garcia for racist rant
July 5 (UPI) -- The World Boxing Council has expelled fighter Ryan Garcia after he went on a racist rant and made anti-Muslim comments on social media, World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman announced.
Patrick Bertoletti chows down 58 hot dogs to win Nathan's event without Joey Chestnut
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Patrick Bertoletti chows down 58 hot dogs to win Nathan's event without Joey Chestnut
July 4 (UPI) -- A different hot dog-eating king was been crowned at Nathan's annual event at Coney Island in New York on Thursday after the perennial top dog was absent
'American Outlaws' fan group calls for Gregg Berhalter's firing as USMNT coach
Soccer // 1 day ago
'American Outlaws' fan group calls for Gregg Berhalter's firing as USMNT coach
July 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. men's national soccer team would be rid of Gregg Berhalter and have a new coach if the American Outlaws -- the squad's highest profile supporter group -- has its way.
Jessica Campbell becomes first full-time female NHL assistant coach
Sports News // 1 day ago
Jessica Campbell becomes first full-time female NHL assistant coach
July 3 (UPI) -- Jessica Campbell on Wednesday became the NHL's first full-time assistant coach, making history the second time after first breaking the glass ceiling in the AHL.
Mark Cavendish sets record for most Tour de France stage victories
Sports News // 1 day ago
Mark Cavendish sets record for most Tour de France stage victories
July 3 (UPI) -- Mark Cavendish won the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday in Saint-Vulbas to earn his 35th career stage victory in the event and setting a new record.
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff ousts Anca Todoni, Fabio Fognini upsets Casper Ruud
Sports News // 2 days ago
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff ousts Anca Todoni, Fabio Fognini upsets Casper Ruud
July 3 (UPI) -- American Coco Gauff became the first woman to advance to the third round of Wimbledon 2024 by beating Romanian Anca Todoni on Wednesday in London. Fabio Fognini beat Casper Ruud for the second major men's upset.
Milwaukee Brewers trade for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Aaron Civale
MLB // 1 day ago
Milwaukee Brewers trade for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Aaron Civale
July 3 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers added depth to their starting rotation Wednesday, acquiring right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the teams announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patrick Bertoletti chows down 58 hot dogs to win Nathan's event without Joey Chestnut
Patrick Bertoletti chows down 58 hot dogs to win Nathan's event without Joey Chestnut
WBC expels boxer Ryan Garcia for racist rant
WBC expels boxer Ryan Garcia for racist rant
Wimbledon 2024: Jessica Pegula, Hubert Hurkacz exit early; Novak Djokovic advances
Wimbledon 2024: Jessica Pegula, Hubert Hurkacz exit early; Novak Djokovic advances
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff ousts Anca Todoni, Fabio Fognini upsets Casper Ruud
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff ousts Anca Todoni, Fabio Fognini upsets Casper Ruud
WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark to unite vs. Team USA
WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark to unite vs. Team USA
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement