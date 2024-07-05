Longtime Nathan's hot-dog eating champ Joey Chestnut beats team of soldiers

Former champion Joey Chestnut holds a tray of hot dogs at the 107th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in ceremony on July 3, 2023, in the Coney Island section of Borrklyn, N.Y. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut wasn't in annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, but he took on a group of four Army soldiers on July Fourth, putting away 57 hot dogs in 5 minutes to their combined 49. Chestnut had won 16 of the last 17 Nathan's competitions at the Brooklyn, N.Y., eatery, but could not participate because of a sponsorship contract with Impossible Foods, which makes meatless products.

"Hot dogs on the Fourth of July in front of people who are celebrating America, it doesn't get any better than this," Chestnut said as he wore his winner's belt.

Chestnut beat the soldiers at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

In five minutes, Chestnut came within one hot dog of beating Patrick Bertoletti's winning number of 58 this year in the 10-minute Coney Island contest.

On his Instagram page, Chestnut said he doesn't have a contract with Nathan's or with Major League Easting, and he said they are looking to change the rules from past years relating to other partners with whom he can work.

"Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment," Chestnut said. " To my fans, I love you and appreciate you."

Army specialist Joey Shook, one of the four member team beaten by Chestnut, said, "I think [beating Joey Chestnut in a hot dog eating contest] is physically impossible. I feel like I have a better chance of beating LeBron James in a one-on-one in basketball, than beating Joey Chestnut in an eating competition."

The contest a the Army base raised $106,000 to be donated to military families.

Japanese competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi said in May he has retired form the eating contests and that eating like an American has damaged his body.

He has a "beef" with Chestnut over allegations by Kobayashi that Chestnut cheated during his record competitive eating contests.

Chestnut said he and Kobayashi will compete against each other in a hot dog eating contest to be streamed on Netflix on Sept. 2.

Chestnut told KTSM that Kobayashi is an "animal" and the rules will bar dunking, so he said he will have to adopt a new technique against Kobayashi.