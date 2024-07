British cyclist Mark Cavendish celebrates winning the fifth stage of the 2024 Tour de France on Wednesday in Saint Vulbas, France. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

July 3 (UPI) -- Mark Cavendish won the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday in Saint-Vulbas to earn his 35th career stage victory in the event and setting a new record. Cavendish, 39, finished just ahead of second-place Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and third-place Alexander Kristoff of Norway.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacaar still holds the overall lead in this year's event, which includes a cycling route of more than 2,170 miles.

"We gambled on winning one stage," Cavendish told reporters. "That's a big gamble for my boss Alexandre Vinokourov, but we went all in and we've done it."

Stage 5 started in the French commune of Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and stretched more than 110 miles to the finish in Saint-Vulbas.

Cavendish won the points classification at the Tour de France in 2011 and 2021 at the Tour de France, but has never won the event. With his stage victory Wednesday, the native of Great Britain passed four-time Tour de France champion Eddy Merckx of Belgium for the most all-time stage wins.

The 2024 Tour de France started Saturday in Florence. It will end with a 21st stage July 21 from Monaco to Nice. Cyclists will travel more than 101 miles from Macon to Dijon on Thursday for the sixth stage.

