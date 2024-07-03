Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff ousts Anca Todoni to reach third round

1 of 5 | American Coco Gauff (pictured) will battle Sonay Kartal in the third round of Wimbledon 2024 on Friday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- American Coco Gauff became the first woman to advance to the third round of Wimbledon 2024 by beating Romanian Anca Todoni in straight sets Wednesday in London. Gauff, the No. 2 player in the world, needed just 66 minutes to dispatch her No. 142 foe. She logged 13 winners, 16 unforced errors and converted 5 of 9 break point opportunities in the 6-2, 6-1 triumph . Advertisement

Todini totaled seven winners and 23 unforced errors. She failed to convert her two break point chances.

"I'm happy with how I played," Gauff said in an on-court interview. "I do think I could have played cleaner at some moments, but overall I'm happy to get through to the third round."

Gauff, who advanced to the semifinals in her last three Grand Slam appearances, has yet to reach that round at Wimbledon. She made it to the fourth round in 2021 and 2019. Gauff lost in the third round in 2022 and the first round in 2023.

She will meet No. 298 Sonay Kartal of Great Britain in the third round Friday at Wimbledon.

No. 17 Emma Navarro of the United States, No. 30 Diana Shnaider of Russia, No. 50 Sloane Stephens of the United States and No. 113 Naomi Osaka of Japan are the players the winner of the Kartal-Gauff match could meet in the fourth round.

No. 20 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, No. 21 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, No. 69 Katie Volynets of the United States, No. 84 Camila Osorio of Colombia and No. 90 Jule Niemeier of Germany were among the other women to advance in the singles circuit through early second-round matches on Day 3.

No. 16 Ugo Humbert of France, No. 29 Frances Tiafoe of the United States, No. 65 Brandon Nakashima of the United States and No. 220 Quentin Halys of France were among the top men to advance through early matches Wednesday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria are among the top men in action Wednesday night. No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy, No. 9 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 12 Daria Kasatkina of Russia and No. 13 Madison Keys of the United States will be among the top women active on Day 3.

Just seven of the Top 10 women's singles players are still active at Wimbledon. No. 6 Andrey Rublev of Russia was the only Top 10 men's player to exit early through the first two days.

Second-round coverage will continue through 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday on ESPN. Coverage will resume at 6 a.m. Thursday on the same network. The respective women's and men's singles finals will be held July 13 and 14.