WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark to unite vs. Team USA

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark received the most All-Star votes from fans. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- WNBA rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will be teammates for the first time, uniting as All-Stars against Team USA on July 20 in Phoenix, the league announced. The 12-team league announced All-Star selections on Tuesday, with Clark, who was not chosen for the American Olympic team, receiving the most fan votes (700,735). Players were picked based on a combination of those fan votes, combined with votes from players, media and coaches. Advertisement

Fellow guard Kelsey Mitchell and center Aliyah Boston were among the other Fever players selected for the All-Star roster.

"Obviously it's fun and cool, obviously for myself to accomplish this during my rookie year, but I'm just lucky to be with these two," Clark told reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis, referencing Mitchell and Boston.

"It's big for our franchise too. I think it shows the talent we have."

Boston received the second-most fan votes (618,680), followed by Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (607.300), New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (424,135) and Reese (381,518).

"I'm just so happy," Reese told reporters Tuesday, after she helped the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream in Atlanta. "I know the work I put in. Coming into this league, so many people doubted me, didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player I was in college, or would be worse and wouldn't be where I am right now.

"But I trusted the process and I believed, and I'm thankful that I dropped to pick No. 7 [in the WNBA Draft] and I was able to come to Chicago. It's just a blessing."

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner and center Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, Liberty center Jonquel Jones, Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike were the other players named to the All-Star team.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Aces guard Jackie Young joined Hamby, Ogunbowale, Stewart, Clark, Boston and Wilson as Top 10 overall vote getters.

As a result, Boston, Clark, Hamby and Ogunbowale were automatically selected to participate as WNBA All-Stars, while the others will compete for Team USA.

The names of the next 36 highest vote-getters, who aren't competing for Team USA, were given to coaches for consideration for the other All-Star spots. Those coaches also will determine the starters for the matchup.

Aces guards Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, Mercury center Brittney Griner and guard Diana Taurasi, Storm guard Jewell Lloyd and Sun forward Alyssa Thomas join Young, Wilson, Stewart, Ionescu, Copper and Collier on the Team USA roster.

Those players also are set to compete for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games, starting July 29 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will air at 8:30 p.m. EDT July 20 on ABC. A 3-point contest and skills challenge will air at 6 p.m. July 19 on ESPN.