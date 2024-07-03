Trending
July 3, 2024

WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark to unite vs. Team USA

By Alex Butler
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark received the most All-Star votes from fans. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark received the most All-Star votes from fans. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- WNBA rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will be teammates for the first time, uniting as All-Stars against Team USA on July 20 in Phoenix, the league announced.

The 12-team league announced All-Star selections on Tuesday, with Clark, who was not chosen for the American Olympic team, receiving the most fan votes (700,735). Players were picked based on a combination of those fan votes, combined with votes from players, media and coaches.

Fellow guard Kelsey Mitchell and center Aliyah Boston were among the other Fever players selected for the All-Star roster.

"Obviously it's fun and cool, obviously for myself to accomplish this during my rookie year, but I'm just lucky to be with these two," Clark told reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis, referencing Mitchell and Boston.

"It's big for our franchise too. I think it shows the talent we have."

Boston received the second-most fan votes (618,680), followed by Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (607.300), New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (424,135) and Reese (381,518).

"I'm just so happy," Reese told reporters Tuesday, after she helped the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream in Atlanta. "I know the work I put in. Coming into this league, so many people doubted me, didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player I was in college, or would be worse and wouldn't be where I am right now.

"But I trusted the process and I believed, and I'm thankful that I dropped to pick No. 7 [in the WNBA Draft] and I was able to come to Chicago. It's just a blessing."

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner and center Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, Liberty center Jonquel Jones, Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike were the other players named to the All-Star team.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Aces guard Jackie Young joined Hamby, Ogunbowale, Stewart, Clark, Boston and Wilson as Top 10 overall vote getters.

As a result, Boston, Clark, Hamby and Ogunbowale were automatically selected to participate as WNBA All-Stars, while the others will compete for Team USA.

The names of the next 36 highest vote-getters, who aren't competing for Team USA, were given to coaches for consideration for the other All-Star spots. Those coaches also will determine the starters for the matchup.

Aces guards Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, Mercury center Brittney Griner and guard Diana Taurasi, Storm guard Jewell Lloyd and Sun forward Alyssa Thomas join Young, Wilson, Stewart, Ionescu, Copper and Collier on the Team USA roster.

Those players also are set to compete for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games, starting July 29 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will air at 8:30 p.m. EDT July 20 on ABC. A 3-point contest and skills challenge will air at 6 p.m. July 19 on ESPN.

Latest Headlines

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury
MLB // 41 minutes ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury
July 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani will not participate in the 2024 Home Run Derby, he told reporters.
Boston Celtics' majority ownership selling its stake in team weeks after NBA title
NBA // 1 day ago
Boston Celtics' majority ownership selling its stake in team weeks after NBA title
July 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics' majority ownership group is planning to sell its stake in the venerable franchise, saying it was doing so because of "estate and family planning considerations."
Quincy Wilson, 16, becomes youngest men's Olympian in U.S. track history
Sports News // 1 day ago
Quincy Wilson, 16, becomes youngest men's Olympian in U.S. track history
July 1 (UPI) -- Teen track phenom Quincy Wilson was selected to represent Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games, he announced on social media. With the selection, the 16-year-old became the youngest U.S. men's track Olympian in history.
First-time selection Lionel Messi headlines MLS All-Star roster
Soccer // 1 day ago
First-time selection Lionel Messi headlines MLS All-Star roster
July 1 (UPI) -- First-time selection Lionel Messi of Inter Miami headlines the roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star team, the league announced Monday.
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
MLB // 1 day ago
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
July 1 (UPI) -- Outfielder James Wood, MLB's No. 3 prospect, is headed to the big leagues, the Washington Nationals announced Monday. He will make his debut against the New York Mets on Monday in Washington, D.C.
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers agree to $204M extension
NBA // 1 day ago
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers agree to $204M extension
July 1 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a five-year, $204 million contract extension with Tyrese Maxey, the point guard and his agent confirmed Monday on social media.
Simone Biles headlines Olympic team, says U.S. gymnasts stronger than Tokyo showing
Sports News // 2 days ago
Simone Biles headlines Olympic team, says U.S. gymnasts stronger than Tokyo showing
July 1 (UPI) -- Simone Biles is officially headed to Paris. The gymnastics star was among five women named to Team USA after Olympic trials dominance. She says this version of the squad is stronger than the one from the 2021 Olympics.
Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon, cites shoulder issue
Sports News // 1 day ago
Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon, cites shoulder issue
July 1 (UPI) -- Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 3 women's tennis player in the world, will not play at Wimbledon 2024 because of a right shoulder injury, she announced Monday on social media.
Florida Panthers re-sign Stanley Cup hero Sam Reinhart with $69M deal
NHL // 1 day ago
Florida Panthers re-sign Stanley Cup hero Sam Reinhart with $69M deal
July 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers agreed to an eight-year contract with Sam Reinhart, keeping the veteran forward under contract through 2031-32, the Stanley Cup champions announced Monday.
Kingsbarns joins championship scrum with win in $1M Stephen Foster
Sports News // 2 days ago
Kingsbarns joins championship scrum with win in $1M Stephen Foster
July 1 (UPI) -- The midpoint of the Thoroughbred racing season finds the chase for year-end honors ever more complex; Kingsbarn enters consideration with Stephen Foster win, Breeders' Cup bid.
