July 3, 2024 / 3:40 PM

Jessica Campbell becomes first full-time female NHL assistant coach

By Doug Cunningham
Jessica Campbell has become the first full-time female assistant coach in the NHL, hired by the Seattle Kraken. She broke that same glass ceiling as the first woman assistant coach in the AHL. Photo courtesy of Seattle Kraken
July 3 (UPI) -- Jessica Campbell on Wednesday became the NHL's first full-time assistant coach, making history the second time after first breaking the glass ceiling in the AHL.

NHL coaching veteran Bob Woods also was hired to assist new Seattle Kraken head coach Bob Bylsma.

Bylsma said in a statement, "I had conversations with multiple coaches and different coaches. That led to Bob and Jessica."

Campbell joined the Coachella Valley Firebirds during the team's 2022-23 inaugural season to become the first woman assistant coach in that league. The Firebirds went to the Calder Cup Finals twice during her tenure.

Bylsma said, "Jessica and I spent the last two years coaching in Coachella Valley. I'm confident of what she can do for our staff and bring to the players. I watched her build strong relationships with prospects such as Tye Kartye, Shane Wright and Ryker Evans. She has the ability to relate to players about their games and what they bring to a team."

Woods has been an assistant coach in the NHL for 11 seasons. He served three years with the Washington Capitals, two with the Anaheim Ducks and seven with the Minnesota Wild.

According to the NHL, Campbell started in hockey as a child player with and against boys in her Rocanville, Saskatchewan, hometown. She played four seasons at Cornell University and for the Canadian Women's Hockey League Calgary team.

She skated in the IHF Women's World Championship on Canda's silver-winning team in 2015.

In May, Kraken General Manager Ron Francis told reporters that when Campbell first joined the team part-time, "We didn't hire her because she was female. We hired her because she was a good coach. She has an interesting background, not only skating but skill development, and that's a big part of what they've been able to do at Coachella Valley."

