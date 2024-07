1 of 5 | Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, a 2021 and 2023 Wimbledon semifinalist, will not compete at the Grand Slam event in 2024. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 3 women's tennis player in the world, will not play at Wimbledon 2024 because of a right shoulder injury, she announced Monday on social media. "Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won't be able to play the Championships this year," Sabalenka wrote on Instagram and X. "I tried everything to get myself ready, but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating. Advertisement

"I pushed myself to the limit in practice today to try my best, but my team explained that playing would only make things much worse. This tournament means so much to me and I promise I'll be back stronger than ever next year."

Sabalenka, the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open champion, advanced to the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023.

She was to face No. 107 Emina Bektas of the United States in the first round Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

No. 101 Erika Andreeva of Russia will replace Sabalenka as Bektas' foe for that match.

Sabalenka's shoulder issue forced her retirement from a quarterfinal match against No. 18 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia on June 22 at the Berlin Ladies Open. She told reporters Saturday that she sustained an injury to her teres major, a thick muscle in the shoulder joint.

Sabalenka's exit marked the first time she withdrew from a Grand Slam because of injury.

No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia also withdrew from the Wimbledon women's singles draw due to illness. No. 98 Renata Zarazua of Mexico replaced Alexandrova as a first-round foe of No. 135 Emma Raducanu of Great Britain.