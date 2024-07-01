Trending
Quincy Wilson, 16, becomes youngest men's Olympian in U.S. track history

By Alex Butler

July 1 (UPI) -- Teen track phenom Quincy Wilson was selected to represent Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games, he announced on social media. With the selection, the 16-year-old became the youngest U.S. men's track Olympian in history.

Wilson initially said he made the team Sunday on Instagram. His coach, Joe Lee, confirmed the selection Monday. USA Track and Field is expected to make an official announcement of the full team roster on July 8.

"I just started screaming around the house," Wilson told Fox 45 Baltimore, when asked about receiving the news Sunday night. "I was running around the house. I can't believe I'm even in this position. I couldn't even say three months ago I'd be in the position I'm in right now.

"It's like my hard work is paying off."

Wilson -- who attends Bullis School in Potomac, Md. -- finished sixth with a time of 44.94 in the men's 400-meter final at the U.S. Olympic trials on June 24 in Eugene, Ore., missing out on an automatic qualifying spot for the event in Paris.

Quincy Hall (44.17), Michael Norman (44.41) and Chris Bailey (44.42) led the event at the trials, earning tickets to the Summer Games.

Wilson broke the previous under-18 record -- set by Darrell Robinson (44.69) in 1982 -- twice in three days during the trials, with runs of 44.66 in the first round and 44.59 in the semifinals.

He will be the youngest men's or women's U.S. track Olympian since Cindy Gilbert, who was 15 at the 1972 Summer Games.

Wilson said he does not yet know if he will participate in the 4x400-meter men's relay or mixed relay at the 2024 Summer Games.

Olympic athletics -- track and field and marathons -- events will be held from Aug 1 through 11 in Paris. The men's 4x400-meter relay final will be Aug. 10 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Latest Headlines

First-time selection Lionel Messi headlines MLS All-Star roster
Soccer // 2 hours ago
First-time selection Lionel Messi headlines MLS All-Star roster
July 1 (UPI) -- First-time selection Lionel Messi of Inter Miami headlines the roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star team, the league announced Monday.
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
MLB // 4 hours ago
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
July 1 (UPI) -- Outfielder James Wood, MLB's No. 3 prospect, is headed to the big leagues, the Washington Nationals announced Monday. He will make his debut against the New York Mets on Monday in Washington, D.C.
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers agree to $204M extension
NBA // 4 hours ago
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers agree to $204M extension
July 1 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a five-year, $204 million contract extension with Tyrese Maxey, the point guard and his agent confirmed Monday on social media.
Simone Biles headlines Olympic team, says U.S. gymnasts stronger than Tokyo showing
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Simone Biles headlines Olympic team, says U.S. gymnasts stronger than Tokyo showing
July 1 (UPI) -- Simone Biles is officially headed to Paris. The gymnastics star was among five women named to Team USA after Olympic trials dominance. She says this version of the squad is stronger than the one from the 2021 Olympics.
Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon, cites shoulder issue
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon, cites shoulder issue
July 1 (UPI) -- Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 3 women's tennis player in the world, will not play at Wimbledon 2024 because of a right shoulder injury, she announced Monday on social media.
Florida Panthers re-sign Stanley Cup hero Sam Reinhart with $69M deal
NHL // 6 hours ago
Florida Panthers re-sign Stanley Cup hero Sam Reinhart with $69M deal
July 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers agreed to an eight-year contract with Sam Reinhart, keeping the veteran forward under contract through 2031-32, the Stanley Cup champions announced Monday.
Kingsbarns joins championship scrum with win in $1M Stephen Foster
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Kingsbarns joins championship scrum with win in $1M Stephen Foster
July 1 (UPI) -- The midpoint of the Thoroughbred racing season finds the chase for year-end honors ever more complex; Kingsbarn enters consideration with Stephen Foster win, Breeders' Cup bid.
Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
NBA // 7 hours ago
Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
July 1 (UPI) -- Free agent forward Paul George agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Coolmore dominates Irish Derby weekend, fields strong team for remainder of '24
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Coolmore dominates Irish Derby weekend, fields strong team for remainder of '24
July 1 (UPI) -- The Curragh, site of the Irish Derby, is truly a pot of gold for Coolmore's owners, trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore.
Mavericks to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to Pistons for Quentin Grimes
NBA // 3 days ago
Mavericks to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to Pistons for Quentin Grimes
June 28 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to trade guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Quentin Grimes.
