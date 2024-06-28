Trending
June 28, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Coach says Caitlin Clark needs to shoot more after Fever's 12th loss

By Alex Butler
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark scored 15 points in a loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday in Seattle. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
1 of 5 | Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark scored 15 points in a loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday in Seattle. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Coach Christie Sides called on rookie guard Caitlin Clark to attempt more shots per game after the Indiana Fever lost for the 12th time in 19 games to start their 2024 season.

"Caitlin Clark needs to shoot a minimum of 15 shots a game for us," Sides told reporters after the 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday in Seattle.

"She's gotta get shots. We've gotta do a better job of setting her up and setting some really good screens to get her open."

Clark is averaging a rookie-best 16.2 points per game this season. She scored 15 in Thursday' loss, while making 4 of 9 shot attempts, including 3 of 7 3-pointers. She also totaled seven assists, six rebounds and six turnovers.

Five-time All-Star Jewell Lloyd scored a game-high 34 points in the Storm victory. Center Ezi Magbegor and forward Nneka Ogwumike chipped in 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Veteran guard Eric Wheeler matched Clark, with a team-leading 15 points for the Fever. The Storm outshot the Fever 45.7% to 44.6%. They also held advantages of 27-21 in assists and 14-4 in steals. The Storm totaled eight turnovers, compared to 20 for the Fever.

Clark has averaged 12.2 shots per game, the 22nd-most in the WNBA, through the first 19 appearances of her career. She made 40.1% of those attempts, including 35.5% from 3-point range. She totaled at least 15 shot attempts in six of her 19 appearances. She was held to fewer than a dozen attempts nine times.

Clark totaled 886 shot attempts last season at Iowa, the most in women's or men's college basketball.

The Fever star said she often gave the ball up to her teammates Thursday because she was being double teamed.

"I could definitely be a little bit more aggressive to the basket, but I think I'm going to try to take what the defense gives me and try to set my teammates up for success, too," Clark said.

The Fever (7-12), who were on a season-best four-game winning streak last week, have now last back-to-back games and sit in the No. 9 spot in the WNBA standings. The Top 8 teams at the end of the season will advance to the playoffs.

"We want to win more than anybody," Clark said. "This is our job. Our job is to compete every single day. Nobody enjoys losing. It's not fun to lose.

"We have lost 12 games and we're not even at the halfway point of our season yet. We are trying to give it our all and be able to win every single night. We expect to win."

The Fever will face the No. 6 Phoenix Mercury (8-8) at 3 p.m. EDT Monday in Phoenix. The No. 4 Storm (11-6) will host the No. 10 Dallas Wings (4-13) at 9 p.m. Saturday in Seattle.

