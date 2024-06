NHRA funny car driver John Force speaks during a press conference in St. Louis on September 28, 2023. Force was injured in an accident during the past weekend. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Drag racer John Force continues with his medical care after a crash at more than 300 mph during a National Hot Rod Association event in Virginia last weekend left him with a head injury, his family reported on social media Thursday. Force has been moved from the trauma intensive care unit to the neuro intensive care unit, "where the medical team can focus on his head injury, which is their primary concern," the family posted on X Thursday. Advertisement

His daughter Brittany has announced she will not compete at the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Ohio this weekend, instead choosing to stay with her family at her father's side in the hospital.

Force, 75, was driving his funny car -- a class in drag racing -- in the first round of eliminations on Sunday when the engine blew up after he crossed the finish line, according to John Force Racing.

The car, which was in flames, crossed the centerline and hit both guard walls before stopping.

Advertisement

His team reported that Force was alert when examined by a medical team onsite before he was transferred to a local hospital.

Force won a record 157th NHRA race three weeks ago in New Hampshire, and is in second place in the driver's championship behind teammate Austin Prock.