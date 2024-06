1 of 5 | Novak Djokovic said he could potentially play in Wimbledon 2024, despite undergoing knee surgery earlier this month. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic, who underwent knee surgery earlier this month, is still deciding on his participation for Wimbledon 2024. He also said he looks forward to competing in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Djokovic made the comments Tuesday during an interview while attending Serbia's Euro 2024 soccer match against Denmark in Munich, Germany. The Wimbledon 2024 draw will be held Friday in London. Advertisement

"I haven't decided yet if I'm playing Wimbledon," Djokovic said, according to ESPN. "I'll decide in the next few days. Thank God, the recovery is going surprisingly well. After Wimbledon are the Olympic Games in Paris, which I am especially looking forward to."

The update came less than a day after the Serbian tennis star posted a photo of himself practicing on Wimbledon's grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Djokovic beat Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the French Open on June 3 in Paris, but withdrew from the tournament the next day after doctors diagnosed him with a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. He announced two days later that surgery on the knee went well and he hoped to return to the court "as soon as possible."

Advertisement

Djokovic also told reporters earlier this week in London that he will play in London if he knows he can play close to or at his "maximum" level.

"If not, then I'll give somebody else a chance to play," he said.

Djokovic, 37, is a seven-time Wimbledon champion. He won titles in four-consecutive appearances before losing the 2023 finale to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

The Olympic tennis tournament will be held from July 27 to Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.