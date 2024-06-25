Trending
June 25, 2024 / 10:37 AM

Americans Akins, Hocker qualify at Olympic track trials, Mu out after fall

By Alex Butler
Athing Mu failed to qualify for Paris 2024 and will not defend her title in the 800-meter event. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Athing Mu failed to qualify for Paris 2024 and will not defend her title in the 800-meter event. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Several more track stars earned spots on Team USA at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., but a heartbreaking fall perhaps drew the most attention, with reigning 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu stumbling to miss the cut.

Mu landed on the track as the field approached the third turn during the first lap of the 800-meter finale Monday at Hayward Field. The 22-year-old, who won the last two world titles in the event, quickly got back up and attempted to gain ground, but finished last.

Nia Akins, who made contact with Mu, clocked a 1:57.362 to win on Monday, earning a spot to Paris. She previously fell and finished last in the event during the Tokyo 2020 trials.

"The sport is just crazy and unpredictable and tough," Akins told reporters, when asked about Mu's fall. "Nobody deserves that. She didn't deserve that today. I didn't deserve it three years ago."

"I wouldn't be here today without that happening to me then. Honestly, it took me a while, but I'm super grateful for it. I learned a lot from it."

Allie Wilson (1:58.323) and Juliette Whittaker (1:58.45) joined Akins on the podium to earn additional tickets to the 2024 Summer Games.

Mu clocked a 1:55.21 to win gold in the 800-meter event at the 2020 Summer Games in 2021 in Tokyo. With that victory, she became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the event since Madeline Manning in 1968.

Now, a new 800-meter champion will be crowned in Paris.

Elle St. Pierre (women's 5,000M), Anna Hall (heptathlon), Cole Hocker (men's 1,500M), Jeremiah Davis (long jump), Quincy Hall (400M) and Charity Hufnagel (women's high jump) were among the other event winners on Day 4 of the trials, which will be held through Sunday.

Unlike the other national champions, Hufnagel and Davis did not automatically qualify for the Summer Games because of low world rankings and/or failure to meet Olympic statistical standards.

Hufnagel registered a 1.94 meter high jump to win that event early on. Rachel Glenn (1.93) and Vashti Cunningham (1.91) finished second and third, respectively, but qualified for the Summer Games based on the Olympic standards.

Davis won the long jump with a distance of 8.20 meters, but doesn't have a high enough world ranking for Olympic qualification. Malcolm Clemons (8.18M) and Jarrion Lawson (8.18) joined Davis on the podium and did not reach the Olympic standard in the event, but have sufficient world rankings to make the cut for Paris.

Hocker clocked a 3:30.59 to win the men's 1,500-meter race and qualify for the Summer Games. Yared Nuguse (3:30.86) and Hobbs Kessler (3:31.53) also qualified through the 1,500. The Top 8 finishers in the event all beat the previous U.S. Olympic trial record time of 3:34.09 set by Matthew Centrowitz in 2016.

Quincy Hall (44.17), Michael Norman (44.41) and Chris Bailey (44.42) topped the podium in the men's 400-meter event and are each headed to Paris.

St. Pierre (14:40.34), Elise Cranny (14:40.36) and Karissa Schweizer (14:45.12) led the field in the women's 5,000-meter to earn the final three spots on Day 4 of the trials. St. Pierre set a trials record with her time.

Anna Hall earned 6,614 points to qualify in the women's heptathlon. Chari Hawkins (6,456) and Taliyah Brooks (6,408) also qualified through the event.

American Olympic track and field hopefuls will resume trials competitions Thursday in Eugene. The Thursday slate will include finals for the women's discus throw and women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final. Those respective events will air at 7:55 p.m. and 10:18 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Latest Headlines

Euro 2024: Masked Kylian Mbappe to make return for France-Poland
Soccer // 13 minutes ago
Euro 2024: Masked Kylian Mbappe to make return for France-Poland
June 25 (UPI) -- Kylian Mbappe will start for France against Poland in their Euro 2024 matchup, returning from a one-game injury hiatus, France announced Tuesday.
Connor McDavid lauded as 'greatest player ever' after Oilers' Stanley Cup loss
NHL // 3 hours ago
Connor McDavid lauded as 'greatest player ever' after Oilers' Stanley Cup loss
June 25 (UPI) -- Leon Draisaitl praised teammate Connor McDavid, calling him the "greatest player to ever play" in the NHL after the Edmonton Oilers' narrow loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Florida Panthers avoid collapse, win first Stanley Cup
NHL // 12 hours ago
Florida Panthers avoid collapse, win first Stanley Cup
June 24 (UPI) -- Diving defenders covered the ice, while Sergei Bobrovsky's glued glove and swift stick spoiled shots, denying an Edmonton Oilers rally to lead the Florida Panthers to their first Stanley Cup on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.
Drag racer John Force seriously injured in racing event in Virginia
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Drag racer John Force seriously injured in racing event in Virginia
June 24 (UPI) -- Legendary drag racer John Force was involved in a serious incident during an National Hot Rod Association event in Virginia over the weekend.
Paris 2024: Lyles, Bednarek, Kerley qualify in 100M at U.S. Olympic trials
Sports News // 1 day ago
Paris 2024: Lyles, Bednarek, Kerley qualify in 100M at U.S. Olympic trials
June 24 (UPI) -- Noah Lyles clocked a personal-best-tying 9.83 seconds in the 100-meter race, punching his ticket to Paris through the Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., and launching his quest for four gold medals.
Angel Reese 'lets game speak,' leads Sky past Caitlin Clark's Fever
Sports News // 1 day ago
Angel Reese 'lets game speak,' leads Sky past Caitlin Clark's Fever
June 24 (UPI) -- Angel Reese said she let her "game speak for itself" during a career-best 25-point, 16-rebound performance, leading the Chicago Sky to an 88-87 victory over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in Chicago.
Royal Ascot, Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" marks weekend horse racing
Sports News // 1 day ago
Royal Ascot, Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" marks weekend horse racing
June 24 (UPI) -- Royal Ascot 2024 went into the books as another triumph for Ireland's Coolmore team, with not only big wins, but lots of promise for the rest of the year and beyond.
Mets closer Edwin Diaz ejected for sticky substance, faces 10-game ban
MLB // 1 day ago
Mets closer Edwin Diaz ejected for sticky substance, faces 10-game ban
June 24 (UPI) -- New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was ejected before an appearance against the Chicago Cubs after umpires determined he was using a sticky substance on his pitching hand. He now faces a 10-game ban from MLB.
Fire breaks out at McLaren center ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Sports News // 2 days ago
Fire breaks out at McLaren center ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
June 22 (UPI) -- A fire at the McLaren Formula One hospitality center Saturday morning almost upended the team's participation in the final practice run of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers continue historic rally, force Game 7 vs. Panthers
NHL // 3 days ago
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers continue historic rally, force Game 7 vs. Panthers
June 21 (UPI) -- The Edmonton Oilers continued their historic rally, dominating the Florida Panthers in Game 6 on Friday to become just the third team in NHL history to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 in a Stanley Cup Final.
