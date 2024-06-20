Trending
June 20, 2024 / 10:06 AM

Paris 2024: Katie Ledecky dominates, Caeleb Dressel qualifies at U.S. swimming trials

By Alex Butler
Katie Ledecky clocked a 15:37/35 to win the women's 1,500-meter freestyle event at the U.S. Olympic trials Wednesday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
1 of 5 | Katie Ledecky clocked a 15:37/35 to win the women's 1,500-meter freestyle event at the U.S. Olympic trials Wednesday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

June 20 (UPI) -- Katie Ledecky dominated her patented 1,500-meter swim, earning another event placement for Paris 2024 at the U.S. Olympic trials. Fellow reigning gold medalist Caeleb Dressel claimed a spot on the 4x100M relay team.

"I was just expecting to go a lot faster," Ledecky told reporters in Indianapolis, where a total of 10 swimmers earned individual event placements Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dressel, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, and Simone Manuel each finished within the Top 4 of respective men's and women's 100-meter freestyle events, qualifying for the relay teams and earning their first Team USA roster spots for Paris 2024.

But it was Ledecky who stole the swimming spotlight in Indianapolis. The 10-time Olympic medalist clocked a 15:37.35 in her 1,500-meter freestyle swim, clearing her competitors by what appeared to be a wet mile. Katie Grimes finished second with a time of 15:57.77.

Ledecky's time Wednesday was the 16th-fastest time in history for the 1,500. She owns each of the Top 19 performances in the history of the event. Ledecky also recorded 23 of the Top 25 fastest times in history in the 1,500.

Ledecky already qualified for the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle events, winning both early on at the trials. She is expected to give up her spot in the 200 and be a relay competitor.

"I can take some positives away, but definitely have some things I want to do better in five weeks or however much time we have," Ledecky said.

Matt Fallon was among the other stars on Wednesday. He set an American record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke, winning with a time of 2:06.54 to earn a spot on Team USA. Josh Matheny (2:08.86) finished second to earn another Olympic placement.

Thomas Heilman (1:54.50) and Luca Urlando (1:55.08) led the field in the men's 200-meter butterfly to earn two more roster spots.

Chris Guiliano, who previously qualified for Paris 2024 through a second-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle event, earned a spot in another competition by winning the 100-meter freestyle race with a time of 47.38. Jack Alexy (47.47), who finished second, also earned a roster spot through that event.

Dressel finished third by clocking a 47.53-second swim. Hunter Armstrong was fourth at 47.78. With those swims, Dressel and Armstrong qualified for the 4x100-meter relay squad.

Kate Douglass won the women's 100-meter freestyle with a time of 52.56 to earn her ticket to Paris. Torri Huske (52.93), who already qualified for the 100-meter butterfly, finished second. Gretchen Walsh (53.13), who also previously clinched a roster spot, finished third, ahead of Manuel (53.25).

The U.S. Olympic trials will continue Thursday, with the men's 200-meter backstroke and women's 200-meter butterfly and 200-meter backstroke events.

Competitions will be held through Sunday in Indianapolis. Coverage will air daily at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

