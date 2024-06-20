Trending
June 20, 2024

Caitlin Clark, Fever beat Mystics to streak into playoff contention

By Alex Butler
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

June 20 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark totaled 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals in one of the best performances of her rookie campaign, leading the Indiana Fever past the Washington Mystics for their third-consecutive victory.

Star center Aliyah Boston and guard Kelsey Mitchell chipped in 22 points apiece in the 88-81 win Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"They're feeling what it should have felt like from the beginning," Fever coach Christie Sides told reporters. "I'm just really proud of them for the fourth home win in a row."

The Fever, who never trailed, outshot the Mystics 50.8% to 41.4%. They also held a 38-26 edge in points in the paint and led by as many as 11 points.

The Fever, who lost eight of their first nine games this season, have won five of their last seven. Their next five games are on the road. The Mystics lost their first 12 games, but entered Wednesday with two-consecutive victories.

The Fever (6-10) currently hold the No. 8 spot in the WNBA standings. The Top 8 teams at the end of the season clinch spots in the WNBA playoffs.

"I think everybody just loves instant satisfaction in our world," Clark said, when asked about criticism the Fever faced earlier this season. "No one came in here and said we were going to be WNBA champions from Day 1, in our locker room. That was never our goal.

"Our goal was to get back to the playoffs and we're fighting for that every single night. This is the first time we've won four home games in a row since 2015."

Clark, who made 6 of 12 shots, was 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The rookie guard also had six turnovers.

Boston and Mitchell scored six points apiece in the first quarter, while Clark added four, to help the Fever outscore their foes 21-17 through the first 10 minutes.

Mystics guard Karlie Samuelson scored eight in the second, when the Mystics outscored the Fever 26-25. The Fever led 46-43 at halftime. Boston totaled 10 in the third while Mitchell chipped in seven in the fourth as the Fever outscored the Mystics 42-38 over the final 20 minutes.

Mystics guard Ariel Atkins scored a game-high 27 points in the loss.

The Fever (6-10) will battle the Atlanta Dream (6-7) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Atlanta. The Mystics (2-13) will host the Dallas Wings (3-10) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Washington, D.C.

"The next two are versus teams we played in the last week," Clark said of the Fever's upcoming games against the Dream and Chicago Sky (4-9). "They are certainly going to want some revenge."

