June 18, 2024 / 10:31 AM

Paris 2024: Scheffler, Schauffele, Clark, Morikawa named to U.S. Olympic golf team

By Alex Butler
Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot during the 124th U.S. Open on Friday at Pinehurst Resort &amp; Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot during the 124th U.S. Open on Friday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa were named to the U.S. golf team for the 2024 Summer Games, USA Golf announced Tuesday.

The Olympic golf tournament will be held from Aug. 1 to 4 at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, just outside of Paris. Patrick Cantlay and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau narrowly missed the cut to qualify for Team USA.

Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, and Clark (No. 5) will make his first Olympic appearance. Schauffele, ranked No. 3, won gold at the 2020 Summer Games.

Morikawa (No. 7) did not win a medal at those Olympics, which were delayed until 2021 in Tokyo because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, No. 4 Ludvid Aberg of Sweden, No. 6 Viktor Hovland of Norway, No. 9 Jon Rahm of Spain, No. 12 Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and No. 13 Tommy Fleetwood and No. 18 Matt Fitzpatrick -- both of England -- are among the other golfers who qualified for Paris 2024.

No. 1,338 Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia and No. 140 C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei won respective silver and bronze medals at the 2020 Summer Games.

The women's Olympic golf tournament will be held from Aug. 7 to 10 in Guyancourt.

Nelly Korda, the No. 1 women's golfer in the world, won gold for Team USA in 2021. Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand finished second and third, respectively, in women's golf at the 2020 Summer Games.

Korda, No. 2 Lilia Vu, No. 9 Rose Zhang and No. 16 Megan Khang are in qualification range for the U.S. women's team. That team roser will be made final after this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Thursday through Sunday in Sammamish, Wash.

A total of 120 players, 60 men and 60 women, will compete in the Olympic golf tournaments.

Bryson DeChambeau wins 2024 U.S. Open golf championship

Bryson DeChambeau holds his trophy after winning the 124th U.S. Open golf championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C., on June 16, 2024. DeChambeau won with a six-under-par score of 274. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe breaks nose; status in doubt for France-Netherlands
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe breaks nose; status in doubt for France-Netherlands
June 18 (UPI) -- Striker Kylian Mbappe, who broke his nose in a win over Austria, could miss France's upcoming Euro 2024 match against the Netherlands.
Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to undergo off-season leg surgery
NBA // 2 hours ago
Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to undergo off-season leg surgery
June 18 (UPI) -- Center Kristaps Porzingis, who played through a leg injury to help the Boston Celtics win the NBA Finals, will undergo off-season surgery, he announced.
NBA Finals: Celtics crush Mavericks to win record 18th title
NBA // 10 hours ago
NBA Finals: Celtics crush Mavericks to win record 18th title
June 17 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum was a roaring offensive engine, while teammates pestered their Dallas Mavericks counterparts in a 106-88 blowout Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, clinching a record 18th title for the Boston Celtics.
Katie Ledecky, Chase Kalisz among first 10 U.S. swimming qualifiers for Paris 2024
Sports News // 1 day ago
Katie Ledecky, Chase Kalisz among first 10 U.S. swimming qualifiers for Paris 2024
June 17 (UPI) -- Former gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Chase Kalisz were among the first 10 swimmers to qualify for Team USA at Paris 2024 through the swimming Olympic trials in Indianapolis. The trials will continue through Sunday.
Caitlin Clark: Angel Reese flagrant 'part of basketball,' Fever beat Sky
NBA // 1 day ago
Caitlin Clark: Angel Reese flagrant 'part of basketball,' Fever beat Sky
June 17 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark said Angel Reese's flagrant foul against her during the Indiana Fever's win over the Chicago Sky was "just a part of basketball."
Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks hand on 98-mph fastball, out indefinitely
MLB // 1 day ago
Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks hand on 98-mph fastball, out indefinitely
June 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts sustained a fractured left hand after being hit by a 97.9-mph fastball and will be out indefinitely as he allows the injury to heal, manager Dave Roberts told reporters.
Todd Pletcher's barn shows new signs of life in wide-open, 3-year-old division
Sports News // 1 day ago
Todd Pletcher's barn shows new signs of life in wide-open, 3-year-old division
June 17 (UPI) -- It's no surprise some promising 3-year-olds should show up on Haskell Preview Day at Monmouth Park, but this weekend's performance was a double-barreled triumph for trainer Todd Pletcher.
Bryson DeChambeau rallies for U.S. Open golf victory, dedicates win to late father
Sports News // 1 day ago
Bryson DeChambeau rallies for U.S. Open golf victory, dedicates win to late father
June 16 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau spent most of his Sunday swinging through wiregrass and around tree roots, but overcame the errant drives and took advantage of late mistakes from rival Rory McIlroy to win the 2024 U.S. Open.
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Skinner help Oilers crush Panthers 8-1 in Game 4
NHL // 2 days ago
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Skinner help Oilers crush Panthers 8-1 in Game 4
June 15 (UPI) -- Desperate Edmonton Oilers attackers constantly produced traffic, confusing Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky while firing shots from all angles during an 8-1 thrashing Saturday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Charles Barkley says he will retire from TV after NBA's next season
NBA // 2 days ago
Charles Barkley says he will retire from TV after NBA's next season
June 15 (UPI) -- NBA and TV legend Charles Barkley said he plans to retire from broadcasting after the league's 2024-2025 season.
