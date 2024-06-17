Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 17, 2024 / 10:27 AM

Katie Ledecky, Chase Kalisz among first 10 U.S. swimming qualifiers for Paris 2024

By Alex Butler
Chase Kalisz was among the first 10 swimmers to qualify for Team USA for Paris 2024 on Sunday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI.
1 of 5 | Chase Kalisz was among the first 10 swimmers to qualify for Team USA for Paris 2024 on Sunday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Former gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Chase Kalisz were among the first 10 swimmers to qualify for Team USA at Paris 2024 through the swimming Olympic trials in Indianapolis. The trials will continue through Sunday.

The top two finishers in each event will clinch tickets to the Summer Games. Swimming Olympic trials started Saturday inside the pool, which was built on top of the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. A crowd of more than 20,000 attended Saturday's festivities, setting a record for attendance at a U.S. swimming Olympic trials.

Advertisement

Carson Foster (4:07.64) won the men's 400-meter individual medley to qualify for the Olympics for the first time on Sunday. Kalisz (4:09.39), a two-time Olympic medalist, finished second to clinch his third Olympic appearance.

"It was such a big relief, [with] all the work, mental and physical," Foster told reporters. "That was such a relief and being able to look at my family and them going crazy."

Advertisement

Gretchen Walsh set a world record with a 55.18-second time in the women's 100-meter butterfly on Saturday during the semifinals. She went on to qualify -- for the first time -- by winning the final of that event Sunday, with a time of 55.31. Torri Huske (55.52), a silver medalist in the 4x100 medley relay at Tokyo 2020, finished second.

"This whole journey has been full of ups and downs, but I'm just really happy to be on such a high right now," Walsh said.

Nic Fink (59.08) and Charlie Swanson (59.16) clinched the next two spots on Team USA, by finishing first and second, respectively, in the men's 100-meter breaststroke. Fink finished fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Games. Swanson is a first-time Olympic qualifier.

Aaron Shackell (3:45.46) won the men's 400-meter freestyle on Saturday to earn the first spot on Team USA and to qualify for his first Olympics. Kieran Smith, a bronze medalist in the event at Tokyo 2020, finished second with a time of 3:45.76.

Ledecky won the women's 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:58.35. Paige Madden (4:02.08) was second to touch the wall, earning the fourth Team USA roster spot Saturday in the pool.

Advertisement

Ledecky, a 10-time Olympic medalist with seven golds, placed second in the 400-meter freestyle at Tokyo 2020. She won the event at the 2016 Summer Games. Madden made her Olympic debut in 2020. She won silver as part of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay team.

More Team USA roster spots will be decided throughout the week. Monday's slate includes finals for the women's 400 individual medley, men's 200 freestyle, men's 100 backstroke, women's 100 breaststroke and women's 200 freestyle. Swimmers also will compete in the women's 100 backstroke semifinals.

NBC will air the semifinals and finals for each event starting at 8 p.m. EDT every night through Sunday.

The Top 6 finishers in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyles can make the team for relay events. A maximum of 26 women and 26 men can be included on the Team USA roster for Paris 2024.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Caitlin Clark: Angel Reese flagrant 'part of basketball,' Fever beat Sky
NBA // 2 hours ago
Caitlin Clark: Angel Reese flagrant 'part of basketball,' Fever beat Sky
June 17 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark said Angel Reese's flagrant foul against her during the Indiana Fever's win over the Chicago Sky was "just a part of basketball."
Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks hand on 98-mph fastball, out indefinitely
MLB // 4 hours ago
Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks hand on 98-mph fastball, out indefinitely
June 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts sustained a fractured left hand after being hit by a 97.9-mph fastball and will be out indefinitely as he allows the injury to heal, manager Dave Roberts told reporters.
Todd Pletcher's barn shows new signs of life in wide-open, 3-year-old division
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Todd Pletcher's barn shows new signs of life in wide-open, 3-year-old division
June 17 (UPI) -- It's no surprise some promising 3-year-olds should show up on Haskell Preview Day at Monmouth Park, but this weekend's performance was a double-barreled triumph for trainer Todd Pletcher.
Bryson DeChambeau rallies for U.S. Open golf victory, dedicates win to late father
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau rallies for U.S. Open golf victory, dedicates win to late father
June 16 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau spent most of his Sunday swinging through wiregrass and around tree roots, but overcame the errant drives and took advantage of late mistakes from rival Rory McIlroy to win the 2024 U.S. Open.
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Skinner help Oilers crush Panthers 8-1 in Game 4
NHL // 1 day ago
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Skinner help Oilers crush Panthers 8-1 in Game 4
June 15 (UPI) -- Desperate Edmonton Oilers attackers constantly produced traffic, confusing Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky while firing shots from all angles during an 8-1 thrashing Saturday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Charles Barkley says he will retire from TV after NBA's next season
NBA // 1 day ago
Charles Barkley says he will retire from TV after NBA's next season
June 15 (UPI) -- NBA and TV legend Charles Barkley said he plans to retire from broadcasting after the league's 2024-2025 season.
NBA Finals: Luka Doncic, Mavericks dominate Celtics to force Game 5
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA Finals: Luka Doncic, Mavericks dominate Celtics to force Game 5
June 14 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks defenders were a roaming wolf pack, showing teeth and fiercely defending their basket to dominate the Boston Celtics on Friday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, avoiding elimination in the title series.
T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. reaches Super 8 after washout in Florida
Sports News // 2 days ago
T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. reaches Super 8 after washout in Florida
June 14 (UPI) -- The upstart United States cricket team on Friday advanced to the next stage of the T20 without bowling a ball against Ireland due to a washout.
Taylor Swift congratulates 'Swiftie' Iga Swiatek on French Open victory
Sports News // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift congratulates 'Swiftie' Iga Swiatek on French Open victory
June 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift took a brief break from her busy "Eras Tour" schedule to congratulate self-proclaimed 'Swiftie' Iga Swiatek for her 2024 French Open title, gifting the tennis star a handwritten letter.
Twins' Carlos Correa celebrates homer with Prince vest, guitar tribute
MLB // 3 days ago
Twins' Carlos Correa celebrates homer with Prince vest, guitar tribute
June 14 (UPI) -- Carlos Correa honored music icon Prince after smashing a nearly 400-foot home run in a Minnesota Twins win over the Oakland Athletics, sporting a matching purple hat, vest and inflatable guitar in the dugout.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks hand on 98-mph fastball, out indefinitely
Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks hand on 98-mph fastball, out indefinitely
Caitlin Clark: Angel Reese flagrant 'part of basketball,' Fever beat Sky
Caitlin Clark: Angel Reese flagrant 'part of basketball,' Fever beat Sky
Bryson DeChambeau rallies for U.S. Open golf victory, dedicates win to late father
Bryson DeChambeau rallies for U.S. Open golf victory, dedicates win to late father
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Skinner help Oilers crush Panthers 8-1 in Game 4
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Skinner help Oilers crush Panthers 8-1 in Game 4
Taylor Swift congratulates 'Swiftie' Iga Swiatek on French Open victory
Taylor Swift congratulates 'Swiftie' Iga Swiatek on French Open victory
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement