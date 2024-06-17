Katie Ledecky, Chase Kalisz among first 10 U.S. swimming qualifiers for Paris 2024

1 of 5 | Chase Kalisz was among the first 10 swimmers to qualify for Team USA for Paris 2024 on Sunday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Former gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Chase Kalisz were among the first 10 swimmers to qualify for Team USA at Paris 2024 through the swimming Olympic trials in Indianapolis. The trials will continue through Sunday. The top two finishers in each event will clinch tickets to the Summer Games. Swimming Olympic trials started Saturday inside the pool, which was built on top of the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. A crowd of more than 20,000 attended Saturday's festivities, setting a record for attendance at a U.S. swimming Olympic trials. Advertisement

Carson Foster (4:07.64) won the men's 400-meter individual medley to qualify for the Olympics for the first time on Sunday. Kalisz (4:09.39), a two-time Olympic medalist, finished second to clinch his third Olympic appearance.

"It was such a big relief, [with] all the work, mental and physical," Foster told reporters. "That was such a relief and being able to look at my family and them going crazy."

Gretchen Walsh set a world record with a 55.18-second time in the women's 100-meter butterfly on Saturday during the semifinals. She went on to qualify -- for the first time -- by winning the final of that event Sunday, with a time of 55.31. Torri Huske (55.52), a silver medalist in the 4x100 medley relay at Tokyo 2020, finished second.

"This whole journey has been full of ups and downs, but I'm just really happy to be on such a high right now," Walsh said.

Nic Fink (59.08) and Charlie Swanson (59.16) clinched the next two spots on Team USA, by finishing first and second, respectively, in the men's 100-meter breaststroke. Fink finished fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Games. Swanson is a first-time Olympic qualifier.

Aaron Shackell (3:45.46) won the men's 400-meter freestyle on Saturday to earn the first spot on Team USA and to qualify for his first Olympics. Kieran Smith, a bronze medalist in the event at Tokyo 2020, finished second with a time of 3:45.76.

Ledecky won the women's 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:58.35. Paige Madden (4:02.08) was second to touch the wall, earning the fourth Team USA roster spot Saturday in the pool.

Ledecky, a 10-time Olympic medalist with seven golds, placed second in the 400-meter freestyle at Tokyo 2020. She won the event at the 2016 Summer Games. Madden made her Olympic debut in 2020. She won silver as part of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay team.

More Team USA roster spots will be decided throughout the week. Monday's slate includes finals for the women's 400 individual medley, men's 200 freestyle, men's 100 backstroke, women's 100 breaststroke and women's 200 freestyle. Swimmers also will compete in the women's 100 backstroke semifinals.

NBC will air the semifinals and finals for each event starting at 8 p.m. EDT every night through Sunday.

The Top 6 finishers in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyles can make the team for relay events. A maximum of 26 women and 26 men can be included on the Team USA roster for Paris 2024.