Bryson DeChambeau rallies for U.S. Open golf victory, dedicates win to late father

1 of 6 | Bryson DeChambeau (R) celebrates with caddie Gregory Bodine after winning the 124th U.S. Open on Sunday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau spent most of his Sunday swinging through wiregrass and around tree roots, but overcame the errant drives and took advantage of late mistakes from rival Rory McIlroy to win the 2024 U.S. Open. After hoisting the U.S. Open Champion Trophy on Father's Day, DeChambeau dedicated the victory to his late father, Jon, who died in 2022. Advertisement

"Unfortunately my dad passed a couple years ago," DeChambeau said on the NBC broadcast. "This one is for him."

DeChambeau, who entered the day with a three-stroke lead on the field, was 1-over par over his final 18 holes and finished 6-under for the tournament. The No. 38 player in the world made two birdies and three bogeys in the final round at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C.

He claimed $4.3 million, the largest prize ever given to a major winner, for his second major title. He also became the 23rd golfer in history to win multiple U.S. Open crowns, including his initial victory in 2020.

McIlroy, ranked No. 3, exchanged the lead several times with DeChambeau down the stretch. He made five birdies and held a two-shot lead with just five holes to play. He proceeded to card bogeys on three of his final four holes to drop out of contention, failing to end his nearly decade-long major drought.

He missed two short putts during that stretch, including one from closer than 3 feet, to finish 1-under for the round and 5-under for the tournament.

"He slipped up on a couple coming in and I just kept staying the course," DeChambeau said of McIlroy. "I got out of trouble really well."

No. 29 Tony Finau and No. 9 Patrick Cantlay tied for third at 4-under. No. 24 Matthieu Pavon placed fifth at 3-under. No. 1 Scottie Scheffler tied for 41st at 8-over. No. 4 Wyndham Clark, the defending champion, tied for 56th at 12-over.

Advertisement THE BUNKER SHOT OF HIS CAREER!@b_dechambeau has this putt left to win the U.S. Open! pic.twitter.com/Vleb6k6PvO— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

McIlroy started his day with a birdie. He then shot par on six of the next seven holes, but carded a bogey on No. 5. He finished his front nine with a birdie, which cut DeChambeau's lead to one stroke. He continued his hot streak with a 27-foot birdie putt on No. 10 to tie DeChambeau for the lead at 6-under.

DeChambeau, who constantly found the native area with off-target tee shots, managed to save par and stay out of major trouble while his lead evaporated. He sank a birdie on No. 10 to gain a late edge.

He dropped one back with a bogey on No. 12. McIlroy then jumped two strokes ahead with another birdie on No. 13. DeChambeau cut the deficit to one stroke with a birdie on No. 13. McIlroy then started his skid with a bogey No. 15, dropping back into a tie.

DeChambeau three-putted on No. 15, resulting in his second bogey and a drop back to second. But McIlroy went on to miss a short putt on No. 16 for another tie with DeChambeau.

McIlroy and Dechambeau each made par on No. 17. DeChambeau then ripped another errant tee shot on No. 18. McIlroy hit his third shot less than 4 feet from the hole, but missed another easy putt. He carded a bogey on his final hole to drop back into second.

DeChambeau, who was forced to bend under a tree branch for his second shot on the final hole, ripped that ball into a bunker in front of the green. He then dug it out, creating a 4-foot chance for par. He calmly walked up to the ball, took a deep breath and rolled in the shot, triggering a screaming celebration.

