Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 14, 2024 / 6:57 AM

Royal Ascot looms with Breeders' Cup winners on program

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Big Evs, shown winning the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, is entered on the first day of Royal Ascot. Photo by Alex Evers/EclipseSportswire, courtesy of Breeders' Cup
1 of 2 | Big Evs, shown winning the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, is entered on the first day of Royal Ascot. Photo by Alex Evers/EclipseSportswire, courtesy of Breeders' Cup

June 14 (UPI) -- After last weekend's extravaganza at Saratoga, American racing takes a bit of a breather, providing a perfect opportunity to look a few days ahead to Royal Ascot, which kicks into gear Tuesday for its usual five-day run of racing, glitz and "glamour."

The Royal meeting offers up 19 Group stakes including eight Group 1's, showcases some up-and-coming 2-year-olds, provides international intrigue and has become interwoven with the Breeders' Cup program.

Advertisement

With King Charles undergoing cancer treatments, the monarchs' attendance is not guaranteed, though they were on hand earlier in the month at the Derby at Epsom. However that plays out, it's unlikely the royal meeting will be devoid of royals.

Pending final declarations, which can change things significantly:

Related

The festivities start at the top with the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes down the Ascot straight kicking off Day 1. Reigning Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf champ Inspiral headlines the entries.

Advertisement

That's followed by the Group 2 Coventry for 2-year-olds at 6 furlongs, then the Group 1 King Charles III at 5 furlongs and the Group 1 St James's Palace for 3-year-old colts at 1 mile on the round course.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Big Evs holds an entry for the King Charles while Qipco 2,000 Guineas 1-2 finishers Notable Speech and Rosallion are in the St James's Palace.

Wednesday's slate has the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes at 1 1/4 miles, the Group 2 Queen's Vase for 3-year-olds at 1 3/4 miles, the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes for filles and mares going 1 mile on the round course and the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes for 2-year-old fillies at 5 furlongs.

The 2023 Breeders' Cup Turf winner, Auguste Rodin, is among the Queen's Vase entries.

Thursday is Gold Cup day. The Group 1 challenge for stayers at 2 1/2 miles is always a highlight of the meeting, and Kyprios bids to cement his status as post-Stradivarius kingpin with a third straight win after two losses.

Supporting are the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes for 2-year-olds at 5 furlongs, the Group 2 Ribblesdale for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/2 miles and the Group 3 Hampton Court for 3-year-olds at 1 1/4 miles.

Advertisement

Friday brings two more Group 1 races, the Commonwealth Cup for 3-year-olds at 6 furlongs and the Coronation Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile.

Also on tap are the Group 3 Albany Stakes for 2-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs and the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings at 1 1/2 miles.

Fallen Angel and Opera Singer, first and third, respectively, in the Irish 1000 Guineas, appear in the entries list for the Coronation Stakes.

The curtain falls Saturday, but not before the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at 6 furlongs, the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at 1 1/4 miles and the Group 3 Jersey Stakes for 3-year-olds at 7 furlongs.

France

Before the first carriage procession at Ascot, there's Group 1 action Sunday at Chantilly in the Prix du Diane for 3-year-old fillies. It's always a tough race, but the eye wanders immediately to Dance Sequence, the Dubawi filly who finished second the Qipco 1,000 Guineas in her last start.

Back in the USA:

Filly & Mare Sprint

Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Bed o' Roses at Aqueduct looks like a right toss-up, with Flying Connection a narrow 3-1 favorite on the morning line among the 10 entries.

Advertisement

Turf

Saturday's $175,000 Chorleywood at Churchill Downs has a field of 11 to go 1 3/8 miles on the turf, and if there's a solid favorite, the oddsmaker couldn't find him.

A field of nine is entered for Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Monmouth Stakes at Monmouth Park, and it's another program-stabber.

We await the entries for Sunday's $100,000 Grade III San Juan Capistrano at Santa Anita, a 1 3/4-mile marathon, and the $100,000, 1-mile Cinema for 3-year-olds.

Filly & Mare Turf

It's tough to eliminate any of the 10 entries, bar maybe Tic Tic Tic Boom, from Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Eatontown Stakes at Monmouth Park. It's a pretty nice race with some good betting prospects.

Towser and Angel Nadashiko, both trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., are the morning-line picks in a field of nine distaffers to go 1 mile in Saturday's $95,000 Powder Break at Gulfstream Park.

Turf Sprint

How popular have turf sprints become? Sunday's $100,000 Get Serious Stakes at Monmouth Park has 11 set for 5 1/2 furlongs.

That's nothing. Down the coast, Sunday's $100,000 Stormy Blues Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Laurel Park drew 15 entries, one for "main track only."

And out west, Saturday's Possibly Perfect Stakes for fillies and mares down the hillside course corralled a field of 6 -- decent for California these days.

Advertisement

Distaff

Our Pretty Woman and Intricate are the morning-line favorites among six 3-year-old fillies set to go 1 1/16 miles on the dirt in Saturday's $175,000 Monomoy Girl at Churchill Downs.

Our Pretty Woman, second in the Fair Grounds Oaks, looks to bounce back from an 11th-place showing in the Kentucky Oaks. Intricate's big score was the Grade II Golden Rod at Churchill Downs back in November.

Classic

Saturday's $150,000 Pegasus at Monmouth Park has some refugees from the Triple Crown trail.

Among them are Grade III Tampa Bay Derby winner Domestic Product, Grade III Withers winner Uncle Heavy, Grade III Holy Bull winner Hades, Mucho Macho Man winner Otello and Long Branch Stakes winner Sea Streak.

Despite all that, Wood Memorial seventh-place finisher Tuscan Sky is the 5-2 favorite on the morning line.

Dirt Mile

It's amazing how fast a horse can fall off the radar scope. Bright Future looked like he had just that after winning the Grade I Jockey Club Gold Cup last September at Saratoga but then reported a late-running sixth in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

The Todd Pletcher charge hasn't raced since, but returns as the even-money favorite in Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Salvator Mile at Monmouth Park.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Stanley Cup Final: Panthers edge Oilers, move within one win of first title
NHL // 7 hours ago
Stanley Cup Final: Panthers edge Oilers, move within one win of first title
June 13 (UPI) -- Vladimir Tarasenko, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored three goals in a 6-minute, 19-second span to lead the Florida Panthers to a win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay share first-round lead at 2024 U.S. Open
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay share first-round lead at 2024 U.S. Open
June 13 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay fired matching 5-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the 2024 U.S. Open on Thursday in Pinehurst, N.C. Just 15 players finished the round with under-par scores.
In violating NFL tampering policy, Falcons lose fifth-round pick in 2025
NFL // 16 hours ago
In violating NFL tampering policy, Falcons lose fifth-round pick in 2025
June 13 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons Thursday got punishment for allegedly violating the National Football League's tampering policy in reference to free agent signings.
Rafael Nadal to skip Wimbledon, focus on Paris 2024
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Rafael Nadal to skip Wimbledon, focus on Paris 2024
June 13 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal will skip what was expected to be his final appearance at Wimbledon 2024 and remain on clay to prepare for the 2024 Summer Games, the Spanish tennis legend announced Thursday on social media.
Tiger Woods, who feels 'strength' to win U.S. Open, starts with birdie
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Tiger Woods, who feels 'strength' to win U.S. Open, starts with birdie
June 13 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods, who said he feels like he has the strength to win the 2024 U.S. Open, started his run with a birdie at the major tournament Thursday in Pinehurst, N.C.
Patriots retire Tom Brady's No. 12; 'Overwhelmed' NFL icon lauds Bill Belichick
NFL // 22 hours ago
Patriots retire Tom Brady's No. 12; 'Overwhelmed' NFL icon lauds Bill Belichick
June 13 (UPI) -- Tom Brady's iconic No. 12 will never be worn again by another New England Patriots player, team owner Robert Kraft said at the former quarterback's franchise Hall of Fame induction.
Luka Doncic complains about referees after fouling out of NBA Finals
NBA // 23 hours ago
Luka Doncic complains about referees after fouling out of NBA Finals
June 13 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic criticized officials for not allowing the the Dallas Mavericks to "play physical" after fouling out in a loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas out of Olympics after losing legal challenge
Sports News // 1 day ago
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas out of Olympics after losing legal challenge
June 13 (UPI) -- Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not be competing at next month's Paris Olympics, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed a challenge to the policy that bans transgender athletes in women's races.
NBA Finals: Celtics hold off Mavericks for 3-0 series lead
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA Finals: Celtics hold off Mavericks for 3-0 series lead
June 12 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 61 points and the Boston Celtics held off a desperate rally from the Dallas Mavericks to win Game 3 of the NBA Finals, taking a 3-0 series lead Wednesday in Dallas.
NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86
June 12 (UPI) -- NBA legend Jerry West, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, has died, the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday. He was 86.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Luka Doncic complains about referees after fouling out of NBA Finals
Luka Doncic complains about referees after fouling out of NBA Finals
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas out of Olympics after losing legal challenge
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas out of Olympics after losing legal challenge
Patriots retire Tom Brady's No. 12; 'Overwhelmed' NFL icon lauds Bill Belichick
Patriots retire Tom Brady's No. 12; 'Overwhelmed' NFL icon lauds Bill Belichick
N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers skips minicamp because of 'very important' event
N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers skips minicamp because of 'very important' event
Tiger Woods, who feels 'strength' to win U.S. Open, starts with birdie
Tiger Woods, who feels 'strength' to win U.S. Open, starts with birdie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement