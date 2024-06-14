Taylor Swift congratulates 'Swiftie' Iga Swiatek on French Open victory

1 of 5 | Iga Swiatek of Poland kisses her trophy during a ceremony at the end of her final match against Jasmine Poalini of Italy at the French Open on Saturday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift took a brief break from her busy Eras Tour schedule to congratulate self-proclaimed 'Swiftie' Iga Swiatek for her 2024 French Open title, gifting the tennis star a handwritten letter. Swiatek shared the news with a post Friday on X. The post featured a selfie-style photo, which partially showed the congratulatory note from the "End Game" singer. Advertisement

"I'm dead," Swiatek wrote on the social media platform. "Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing Taylor Swift."

The No. 1 player in the WTA singles rankings beat Italian Jasmine Paolini in the women's singles final Saturday at Roland Garros in Paris.

I'm dead Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/JbpRWarbUw— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 14, 2024

Swiatek did not say when she attended the show, but Swift performed June 7, Saturday and Sunday at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, which is about a two-hour flight from Paris.

Her attendance -- and likely dancing and singing -- could have added to to seismic activity that occurred at the stadium. Earthquake readings of up to 6 km were detected at the venue during the show over the weekend, according to the British Geological Survey.

That data showed that Swift's performances of "Ready For it?, Cruel Summer" and "Champaign Problems" resulted in the "most significant seismic activity each night."

Swiatek was asked in April at the Madrid Open about securing Taylor Swift concert tickets, which she hadn't yet procured because of match conflicts with Eras Tour show dates.

"It's hard with the schedule," Swiatek said at the time. "I think there is what show that is going to be perfect, but I think the tickets are already sold out. ... I'll get to it."

Swiatek, who has frequently spoken about her Swift fandom and called herself a "Swiftie," has not lost a match since listening to the entirety of the Tortured Poets Department after her loss to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on April 20 at the Stuttgart Open.

She is 19-0, with three titles, during that span.

"I listened to it straightaway after Stuttgart," Swiatek told reporters in May. "I like it. I would say there are seven songs I really like. I made a playlist of all of them.

"I know Taylor Swift wouldn't approve of me listening to only some of them, but I have my picks."

She said "So Long, London and "The Alchemy" are among her favorite songs on the album.

The 23-year-old from Poland told reporters at last year's French Open that she learned English through listening to Swift's songs.

"When I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn't feel alone," Swiatek said of Swift. "Also, I learned English by listening to her songs, so she was always kind of close to me."

She previously said Evermore. Folklore, Red, Midnights and 1989 were her favorite Swift albums.

Swift's tour will continue Friday at Anfield in Liverpool. Paramore also will perform at that stadium, the home facility of Premier League soccer power Liverpool.

The Eras Tour will return to the United States in October, starting with three shows at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

