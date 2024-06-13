Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas out of Olympics after losing legal challenge

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not be allowed to compete for a spot on next month’s Paris Olympics team, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed a challenge this week to policies that ban transgender athletes in women’s races. Photo courtesy of Penn Athletics

June 13 (UPI) -- Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not be allowed to compete for a spot on next month's Paris Olympics team, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed a challenge this week to policy that bans transgender athletes from competing in women's races. "She is currently only entitled to compete in USA Swimming events that do not qualify as 'Elite Events,'" the Swiss-based court said in its 24-page ruling. The ruling comes days before the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, which are scheduled to begin Saturday in Indianapolis. Advertisement

Thomas, 25, who made headlines two years ago after winning an NCAA individual title in the women's 500-yard freestyle event, filed the policy challenge in January against World Aquatics, which oversees elite competitions in swimming and diving.

The policy, which was introduced after Thomas won the NCAA gold, states male-to-female transgender athletes are only eligible to compete in women's categories if they transitioned before the age of 12. World Aquatics cited a scientific document, saying swimmers retain significant physical advantages from undergoing male puberty.

In challenging the policy, Thomas claimed it was "invalid and unlawful," "discriminatory" and contrary to the Olympic Charter. Thomas' lawyer has not yet responded to the court's decision.

Advertisement

World Aquatics, which has proposed creating a third "open category" for "all sex and gender identities" at a World Cup event in Berlin in October, called this week's ruling "a major step forward in our efforts to protect women's sport."

"World Aquatics is dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes fairness, respect and equal opportunities for athletes of all genders and we reaffirm this pledge," the organization said in a statement.

"Our policies and practices are continuously evaluated to ensure they align with these core values, which led to the introduction of our open category," World Aquatics added.

"We remain committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to uphold the principles of inclusivity in aquatic sports and remain confident that our gender inclusion policy represents a fair approach."