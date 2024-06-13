Tiger Woods, who feels 'strength' to win U.S. Open, starts with birdie

1 of 5 | Tiger Woods, shown Wednesday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, says he feels he has the strength to win the 2024 U.S. Open. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods, who said he feels like he has the strength to win the 2024 U.S. Open, started his run with a birdie at the major tournament Thursday in Pinehurst, N.C. Woods teed off alongside Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick at 7:29 a.m. EDT on hole No. 10. He hit a 317-yard drive into the middle of the fairway for his first tee shot of the tournament. Woods then hit a 257-yard approach shot on the 619-yard Par 5. Woods hit his next shot onto the green, running it about 12 feet from the hole. Advertisement

He then stepped up and sank a left-to-right birdie putt to jump into a tie for the early lead with Seamus Power and amateur golfer Omar Morales.

Woods, who now plays a limited schedule due to injuries to his back, leg and foot, said he expects a test this week from Pinehurst Resort & Country Club's Course No. 2, but expects his body to hold up.

"I feel like I have the strength to be able to do it," Woods told reporters Tuesday at his pre-tournament news conference. "Its just a matter of doing it. This golf course is going to test every single aspect of your game, especially mentally. Just the mental discipline it takes to play this particular golf course, it's going to take a lot."

"We've been working on that and making sure I understand the game plan."

Tiger Woods is off and running at Pinehurst No. 2 for Round 1 of the U.S. Open. ⛳️ USA Network pic.twitter.com/BGqb211Aw5— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 13, 2024

Woods, 48, is a three-time U.S. Open champion (2000, 2002, 2008). The 15-time major champion finished 60th in April at the 2024 Masters Tournament. He missed the third-round cut in May at the PGA Championship.

Woods' last win came at the 2019 Zozo Championship. Woods followed his birdie with pars on his next three holes Thursday at the 2024 U.S. Open. He was 1-under par through his first four holes.

Live streaming coverage of the U.S. Open is available on Peacock, USOpen.com and the USGA app. Fans also can watch the tournament on USA and NBC.

Advertisement

Top golfers prepare for 2024 U.S. Open