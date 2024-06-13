Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay share first-round lead at 2024 U.S. Open

1 of 5 | Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after putting for par during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open on Thursday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay fired matching 5-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the 2024 U.S. Open on Thursday in Pinehurst, N.C. Just 15 players finished the round with under-par scores. Cantlay, who teed off earlier, first took the clubhouse lead. He carded six birdies and just one bogey through his first 18 holes at Pinehurst No. 2 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. Advertisement

McIlroy, the No. 3 player in the world, went on to sink five birdies in a bogey-free first round.

"I knew, going off at 7:40 in the morning, it was going to play maybe the easiest it plays all week with the lack of wind and it's probably the softest we'll see it," Cantlay, the No. 9 player, told reporters. "I'm really happy with the round I played today."

Cantlay and McIlroy hold a one-stroke lead over second-place Ludvig Aberg (No. 6), who made six birdies and two bogies.

No. 24 Matthieu Pavon and No. 38 Bryson DeChambeau are tied for fourth at 3-under. No. 28 Tony Finau and No. 20 Tyrrell Hatton are tied for sixth at 2-under.

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a heavy favorite to win the tournament, was 1-over par through his first 18 holes. He is among 16 players tied for 34th. No. 2 Xander Schauffele, who was even par through 18 holes, is tied for 16th.

No. 829 Tiger Woods, who started his round with a birdie, was 4-over par and is tied for 86th.

The second round of the U.S. Open will tee off at 6:45 a.m. Friday in Pinehurst. Streaming coverage will air from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock. TV coverage will air from 1 to 7 p.m. on NBC.

