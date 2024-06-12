Trending
Sports News
June 12, 2024

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal to play doubles tennis at Paris 2024

By Alex Butler
Tennis great Rafael Nadal (picture) will team up with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles tournament at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Tennis great Rafael Nadal (picture) will team up with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles tournament at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will team up for the doubles tennis competition at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation announced Wednesday.

Alcaraz, the No. 2 player in the world, will compete on the same clay courts that he competed on last week, when he won his first French Open singles title. He also will make his Olympic debut at Paris 2024. Nadal is widely known as the "King of Clay" because of his record 14 singles titles at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz has frequently referred to Nadal as his "idol."

No. 876 Pablo Carreno Busta and No. 32 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are among other players who will represent Spain. Spaniard Marcel Granollers, the No. 2 doubles player, also was chosen to compete.

No. 55 Sara Sorribes Tormo and No. 67 Cristina Bucsa were chosen to compete in the women's tournament.

Nadal, ranked No. 264, withdrew from the 2024 Australian Open in January because of a hip injury. He returned to the court in April. He said after his French Open loss that his "main goal" is to play in the Olympics.

"That's going to be here [in Paris]," Nadal said. "So I need to prepare myself the proper way to try to arrive here healthy and well prepared, and then let's see."

Nadal won gold in singles at the 2008 Summer Games. He teamed up with Marc Lopez to win gold in doubles at the 2016 Summer Games.

The 2024 Summer Games tennis tournament will be held from July 27 to Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.

Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda and Rajeev Ram (doubles) are among the men's qualified to compete for Team USA at the Summer Games. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Madison Keys and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (doubles) are the women's players who qualified.

'Gutted' Joey Chestnut expected to miss Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Sports News // 1 hour ago
'Gutted' Joey Chestnut expected to miss Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
June 12 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut says he is "gutted" about his likely hiatus from the 2024 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Event organizers say he can compete when he isn't representing a rival brand.
N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers skips minicamp because of 'very important' event
NFL // 18 hours ago
N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers skips minicamp because of 'very important' event
June 11 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers skipped mandatory minicamp because of an event that is "very important to him," coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday.
San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey named 'Madden NFL 25' cover athlete
NFL // 20 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey named 'Madden NFL 25' cover athlete
June 11 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be on the cover of "Madden NFL 25," game developer EA Sports announced Tuesday.
Ex-soccer star Fernando Torres hired to coach Atletico's B team
Soccer // 1 day ago
Ex-soccer star Fernando Torres hired to coach Atletico's B team
June 11 (UPI) -- Former star striker Fernando Torres, who won a World Cup with Spain, was named manager of Atletico Madrid's B team, the La Liga soccer franchise announced Tuesday.
Royals' Hunter Renfroe fouls two curveballs off toe, sustains fracture
MLB // 1 day ago
Royals' Hunter Renfroe fouls two curveballs off toe, sustains fracture
June 11 (UPI) -- Hunter Renfroe experienced a painful at-bat in more ways than one in a Kansas City Royals loss to the New York Yankees, fouling two pitches off his foot, resulting in a toe fracture, before striking out.
Triumphant Sun cite 'seatbelt season' for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
NBA // 1 day ago
Triumphant Sun cite 'seatbelt season' for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
June 11 (UPI) -- Coach Christie Sides took aim at her own Indiana Fever players for a lack of effort after a 17-point loss to the Connecticut Sun. Star rookie Caitlin Clark also admitted her team was "lackadaisical."
Stanley Cup Final: Evan Rodrigues leads Panthers past Oilers in Game 2
Sports News // 1 day ago
Stanley Cup Final: Evan Rodrigues leads Panthers past Oilers in Game 2
June 10 (UPI) -- Evan Rodrigues scored twice in the third period, including a go-ahead snipe, to lead the Florida Panthers past the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in Game 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola says 'door is closed' on Barcelona return
Soccer // 1 day ago
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola says 'door is closed' on Barcelona return
June 10 (UPI) -- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the "door is closed" on a potential return to Spanish soccer power FC Barcelona.
American Coco Gauff rises to career-high No. 2 in world tennis rankings
Sports News // 2 days ago
American Coco Gauff rises to career-high No. 2 in world tennis rankings
June 10 (UPI) -- American Coco Gauff continued her tennis ascent Monday, rising to a career-high No. 2 in the WTA Tour singles rankings. She trails only Iga Swiatek, who beat her in the French Open semifinals en route to the title.
NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
June 10 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic cited his eight turnovers and the Dallas Mavericks' 66.7% shooting clip from the free throw line as the main reasons they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals.
