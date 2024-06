Rory McIlroy, who filed for divorce in May, has reconciled with his wife, Erica. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica, have reconciled and are no longer getting a divorce, the golfer said ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open. "There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate," McIlroy told The Guardian. "Responding to each rumor is a fool's game. Advertisement

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

McIlroy filed for divorce May 13, according to Palm Beach County court records. The same court database showed Tuesday that McIlroy's attorney filed a notice for voluntary dismissal of the petition for dissolution of marriage. The case is now closed.

McIlroy and his wife married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Poppy, in 2020.

The 2024 U.S. Open will be held from Thursday through Sunday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. McIlroy, a 2011 champion, is a Top 5 betting favorite. He will tee off at 1:14 p.m. EDT Thursday on hole No. 1 on Pinehurst No. 2.