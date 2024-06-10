Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 10, 2024 / 9:21 AM

American Coco Gauff rises to career-high No. 2 in world tennis rankings

By Alex Butler
Coco Gauff (pictured) of the United States plays against Iga Swiatek of Poland during a semifinal match at the French Open on Thursday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Coco Gauff (pictured) of the United States plays against Iga Swiatek of Poland during a semifinal match at the French Open on Thursday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- American Coco Gauff continued her tennis ascent Monday, rising to a career-high No. 2 in the WTA Tour singles rankings. She trails only Iga Swiatek, who beat her in the French Open semifinals en route to the title.

"I don't feel like my game is all the way developed yet," Gauff told reporters last week in Paris. "I definitely don't think I'm there yet."

Advertisement

Gauff, 20, replaced Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who dropped to No. 3. Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina (No. 4), American Jessica Pegula (No. 5) and No. 6 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic held on to their rankings.

Italian Jasmine Paolini, who lost to Swiatek in the finale Saturday at Roland Garros, ranked No. 15 before the tournament. Her run resulted in a climb to No. 7. China's Qinwen Zheng, Greece's Maria Sakkari and Tunisian Ons Jabeur round out the Top 10. Sakkari dropped from No. 7 to No. 9. Jabeur moved from No. 9 to No. 10.

Advertisement

American Danielle Collins, ranked No. 11, fell outside the Top 10.

Gauff owns a 205-91 singles record, including a 30-9 mark this year. She claimed more than $2.5 million in prize money since the start of 2024.

She also teamed up with Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic to beat Paolini and fellow Italian Sara Errani on Sunday for the French Open doubles title. She is the No. 12 doubles player in the world. Belgium's Elise Mertens tops those rankings.

With her first career Grand Slam doubles crown, Gauff became the youngest woman to win Grand Slam singles and doubles titles since Svetlana Kuznetsova (19) in 2005.

On the men's side, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian man to claim the top spot in the ATP Tour singles rankings. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Sinner in a French Open men's singles semifinal and won the tournament Sunday in Paris, climbed from No. 3 to No. 2.

Serbian Novak Djokovic, who withdrew from the French Open because of a knee injury, dropped from No. 1 to No. 3. German Alexander Zverev, who lost to Alcaraz in a tight men's final at Roland Garros, remained the No. 4 player in the world. Russian Daniil Medvedev stayed at No. 5.

Advertisement

Casper Ruud of Norway, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, Alex de Minaur of Australia and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria round out the the Top 10 men's players.

Taylor Fritz remained the highest-ranked (No. 12) American in the singles rankings. Fellow Americans Tommy Paul (No. 13), Ben Shelton (No. 14), Sebastian Korda (No. 26) and Christopher Eubanks (No. 45) each climbed in the rankings.

Tennis stars now will prepare for the grass court season ahead of Wimbledon 2024, the third Grand Slam of the year, which will be held from July 1 to 14 in London.

Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff, Rybakina, Pegula and each of the other Top 10 women's players are on the entry list for the Berlin Ladies Open, which will be held from Saturday to June 23 in Germany.

Alcaraz leads the entry list for the cinch Championships, which will be held June 17 to 23 in London. Several other top men's players are in action this week other other grass-court tournaments in Germany and the Netherlands.

Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek win titles at 2024 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hugs his trophy at the end of his final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 9, 2024. Alcaraz won the French Open title 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
NBA // 2 hours ago
NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
June 10 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic cited his eight turnovers and the Dallas Mavericks' 66.7% shooting clip from the free throw line as the main reasons they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals.
With 3 different winners in Triple Crown, summertime racing promises thrills
Sports News // 4 hours ago
With 3 different winners in Triple Crown, summertime racing promises thrills
June 10 (UPI) -- Dornoch's victory in the Belmont Stakes meant three different winners in the three Triple Crown races and leaves it to summer and fall to find a 3-year-old champion/
Holiday, White lead Celtics past Mavericks for 2-0 NBA Finals lead
NBA // 10 hours ago
Holiday, White lead Celtics past Mavericks for 2-0 NBA Finals lead
June 9 (UPI) -- Derrick White stalked P.J. Washington like a starved predator before blocking a dunk attempt and sealing a Boston Celtics win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in the final seconds of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Carlos Alcaraz outduels Alexander Zverev for first French Open crown
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz outduels Alexander Zverev for first French Open crown
June 9 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz summoned composure and embraced deception amid clay-court chaos, outlasting Alexander Zverev over four hours and 19 minutes to capture his first French Open title Sunday in Paris.
Stanley Cup Final: Bobrovsky, defense lead Panthers past Oilers in Game 1
NHL // 1 day ago
Stanley Cup Final: Bobrovsky, defense lead Panthers past Oilers in Game 1
June 8 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky used every inch of his body to parry pucks, while the Florida Panthers defense delivered crushing hits to the Edmonton Oilers attack en route to a 3-0 win Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Dornoch, at 17-1, wins Belmont Stakes
Sports News // 1 day ago
Dornoch, at 17-1, wins Belmont Stakes
June 8 (UPI) -- Dornoch, 10th in the Kentucky Derby, rebounded with a 1/2-length victory in Saturday's $2 million Grade I Belmont Stakes, becoming the third winner in the three legs of this year's U.S. Triple Crown.
Iga Swiatek sweeps Jasmine Paolini for third consecutive French Open title
Sports News // 1 day ago
Iga Swiatek sweeps Jasmine Paolini for third consecutive French Open title
June 8 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek dotted the dirt with relentless pinpoint winners, exhausting an overwhelmed Jasmine Paolini to claim her third consecutive French Open title Saturday in Paris.
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner, advances to first French Open final
Sports News // 2 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner, advances to first French Open final
June 7 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz sent Jannik Sinner scrambling with a backhanded liner, resulting in an errant return, to claim match point in a thrilling semifinal, advancing to his first French Open finale Friday in Paris.
Lionel Messi undecided on 2026 World Cup, calls Neymar reunion 'difficult'
Soccer // 2 days ago
Lionel Messi undecided on 2026 World Cup, calls Neymar reunion 'difficult'
June 7 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi says he will wait to see how he feels physically before deciding on his participation in the 2026 World Cup. The Inter Miami striker also said a reunion with former teammate Neymar would be "difficult."
Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing bout moved to Nov. 15
Sports News // 2 days ago
Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing bout moved to Nov. 15
June 7 (UPI) -- Mike Tyson, who experienced a health issue that resulted in the postponement of his bout with Jake Paul, will now battle the YouTuber-turned-boxer Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas, Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dornoch, at 17-1, wins Belmont Stakes
Dornoch, at 17-1, wins Belmont Stakes
Meet the 10 horses running in Saturday's Belmont Stakes
Meet the 10 horses running in Saturday's Belmont Stakes
NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
Carlos Alcaraz outduels Alexander Zverev for first French Open crown
Carlos Alcaraz outduels Alexander Zverev for first French Open crown
Holiday, White lead Celtics past Mavericks for 2-0 NBA Finals lead
Holiday, White lead Celtics past Mavericks for 2-0 NBA Finals lead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement