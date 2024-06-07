Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 7, 2024 / 1:35 PM

Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner, advances to first French Open final

By Alex Butler
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will play in his first French Open men's singles final Sunday in Paris. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 3 | Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will play in his first French Open men's singles final Sunday in Paris. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz sent Jannik Sinner scrambling with a backhanded liner, resulting in an errant return, to claim match point in a thrilling semifinal, advancing to his first French Open finale Friday in Paris.

The Spaniard, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, fired 65 winners in the 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win on Court Philippe-Chatrier. His Italian foe, ranked No. 2, logged 39 winners in the 4-hour, 9-minute match. Alcaraz and Sinner broke each other's serves six times apiece.

Advertisement

"I think it was a really good match with great points and great tennis," Alcaraz said on the Tennis Channel broadcast. "I'm really happy about everything I did today, waiting for my moments until the last moment that I took it."

With his win, Alcaraz, 21, became the youngest men's player to reach a Grand Slam final on all three surfaces -- clay, grass and hard courts. He won in the last two occasions at Wimbledon 2023 and 2022 U.S. Open.

Advertisement

Alcaraz totaled eight aces, but logged 50 forced errors and 58 unforced errors in Friday's semifinal. Sinner totaled seven aces, 36 forced errors and 44 unforced errors. He also edged Alcaraz 147-145 in total points won. Both players battled cramps while sliding through the clay during the marathon meeting.

"The toughest matches I've played in my short career have been against Jannik," Alcaraz said.

Sinner broke Alcaraz in his first two service games, sprinting out to a 4-0 lead in the first set. Alcaraz rallied by breaking Sinner in the sixth game, but the Italian then broke the Spaniard to win the seventh and held to claim the set.

Sinner again broke Alcaraz to start the second set. He held serve for a 2-0 lead before Alcaraz rallied. Alcaraz held in the third game and broke Sinner twice during that surge en route to a 6-3 set triumph. Sinner responded by breaking Alcaraz twice in the third set to take a 2-1 match advantage.

Each player held serve through the first eight games of the fourth set. Alcaraz held again in the ninth and broke Sinner in the 10th for set point.

He held his first two service games in the final set and broke Sinner's first serve for a 3-0 lead. He went on to claim match point when Sinner's final return sailed wide.

Alcaraz will face No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany or No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway in the 2024 French Open men's singles final at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday at Roland Garros. Sinner will climb to No. 1 in the world when the new ATP Tour singles rankings are released Monday.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland will face No. 15 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the women's singles final at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday in Paris. The men's and women's finals will air on NBC.

Tennis stars compete at 2024 French Open

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their semifinal match at the French Open in Roland Garros in Paris on June 6, 2024. Swiatek won 6-2, 6-4 and qualified for the final. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lionel Messi undecided on 2026 World Cup, calls Neymar reunion 'difficult'
Soccer // 32 minutes ago
Lionel Messi undecided on 2026 World Cup, calls Neymar reunion 'difficult'
June 7 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi says he will wait to see how he feels physically before deciding on his participation in the 2026 World Cup. The Inter Miami striker also said a reunion with former teammate Neymar would be "difficult."
Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing bout moved to Nov. 15
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing bout moved to Nov. 15
June 7 (UPI) -- Mike Tyson, who experienced a health issue that resulted in the postponement of his bout with Jake Paul, will now battle the YouTuber-turned-boxer Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas, Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday.
Stanley Cup Final: Panthers to seek redemption as Oilers' Connor McDavid debuts
NHL // 2 hours ago
Stanley Cup Final: Panthers to seek redemption as Oilers' Connor McDavid debuts
June 7 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers players will attempt to avenge last year's title series loss when they meet the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, starting with Game 1 on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
Yankees' Juan Soto undergoing tests on forearm after early exit vs. Twins
MLB // 5 hours ago
Yankees' Juan Soto undergoing tests on forearm after early exit vs. Twins
June 7 (UPI) -- Star outfielder Juan Soto felt forearm discomfort and was removed in the sixth inning of a New York Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins. He will undergo tests Friday to determine the extent of the issue, the team said.
Competitive Belmont Stakes crowns massive racing festival at Saratoga
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Competitive Belmont Stakes crowns massive racing festival at Saratoga
June 7 (UPI) -- Saturday's Belmont Stakes won't crown a Triple Crown champion. But the race and the huge, stakes-laden, three days of racing surrounding it, which kicked off Thursday, have mushroomed into a racing festival.
NBA Finals: Porzingis, Brown carry Celtics past Mavericks in Game 1
NBA // 13 hours ago
NBA Finals: Porzingis, Brown carry Celtics past Mavericks in Game 1
June 6 (UPI) -- Kristaps Porzingis came off the bench and scored 18 points in the first half against his former team, sparking a Boston Celtics rout of the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday in Boston.
T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. team pulls off stunning win over Pakistan
Sports News // 17 hours ago
T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. team pulls off stunning win over Pakistan
June 6 (UPI) -- The United States cricket team pulled off a massive upset on Thursday when it beat Pakistan in a super over, winning its second game in the 2024 T20 World Cup in Dallas.
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman
NFL // 1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman
June 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman with a one-year contract.
NBA Finals: Favored Celtics aim for record 18th title vs. Mavericks
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA Finals: Favored Celtics aim for record 18th title vs. Mavericks
June 5 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum will try to shed narratives of personal playoff struggles while aiming for a record 18th title for the Boston Celtics during a 2024 NBA Finals matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, starting Thursday in Boston.
Novak Djokovic says surgery went well, wants to return 'as soon as possible'
Sports News // 1 day ago
Novak Djokovic says surgery went well, wants to return 'as soon as possible'
June 6 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic's meniscus surgery went well and he hopes to return to the tennis court "as soon as possible," he announced Thursday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 10 horses running in Saturday's Belmont Stakes
Meet the 10 horses running in Saturday's Belmont Stakes
Yankees' Juan Soto undergoing tests on forearm after early exit vs. Twins
Yankees' Juan Soto undergoing tests on forearm after early exit vs. Twins
NBA Finals: Porzingis, Brown carry Celtics past Mavericks in Game 1
NBA Finals: Porzingis, Brown carry Celtics past Mavericks in Game 1
T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. team pulls off stunning win over Pakistan
T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. team pulls off stunning win over Pakistan
Competitive Belmont Stakes crowns massive racing festival at Saratoga
Competitive Belmont Stakes crowns massive racing festival at Saratoga
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement