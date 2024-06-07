Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 7, 2024 / 11:24 AM

Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing bout moved to Nov. 15

By Alex Butler
Mike Tyson (pictured) experienced a health scare, resulting in the postponement of his boxing bout with Jake Paul. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
1 of 5 | Mike Tyson (pictured) experienced a health scare, resulting in the postponement of his boxing bout with Jake Paul. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Mike Tyson, who experienced a health issue that resulted in the postponement of his bout with Jake Paul, will now battle the YouTuber-turned-boxer Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas, Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday.

The promotion company also said a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor for the super lightweight title will serve as the co-main event to the bout at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The event will air live on Netflix.

Advertisement

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season," Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a news release.

Advertisement

"We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, Nov. 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."
Advertisement

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions announced May 31 that the bout, planned for July 20, was postponed because of a "recent ulcer flare up" for Tyson, which limited his ability to train.

Paul said he fully supported the postponement so that Tyson "has no excuses." The 27-year-old also said he will be ready to claim a victory against his 57-year-old foe. Tyson's last sanctioned bout was in 2005. The former heavyweight champion, known for his overwhelming power, owns a 50-6 career record, with 44 knockouts.

Paul is 9-1 with six knockouts during his brief boxing career. He beat Ryan Bourland by TKO on March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," Tyson said. "I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.

"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, Nov. 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stanley Cup Final: Panthers to seek redemption as Oilers' Connor McDavid debuts
NHL // 1 hour ago
Stanley Cup Final: Panthers to seek redemption as Oilers' Connor McDavid debuts
June 7 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers players will attempt to avenge last year's title series loss when they meet the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, starting with Game 1 on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
Yankees' Juan Soto undergoing tests on forearm after early exit vs. Twins
MLB // 4 hours ago
Yankees' Juan Soto undergoing tests on forearm after early exit vs. Twins
June 7 (UPI) -- Star outfielder Juan Soto felt forearm discomfort and was removed in the sixth inning of a New York Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins. He will undergo tests Friday to determine the extent of the issue, the team said.
Competitive Belmont Stakes crowns massive racing festival at Saratoga
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Competitive Belmont Stakes crowns massive racing festival at Saratoga
June 7 (UPI) -- Saturday's Belmont Stakes won't crown a Triple Crown champion. But the race and the huge, stakes-laden, three days of racing surrounding it, which kicked off Thursday, have mushroomed into a racing festival.
NBA Finals: Porzingis, Brown carry Celtics past Mavericks in Game 1
NBA // 12 hours ago
NBA Finals: Porzingis, Brown carry Celtics past Mavericks in Game 1
June 6 (UPI) -- Kristaps Porzingis came off the bench and scored 18 points in the first half against his former team, sparking a Boston Celtics rout of the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday in Boston.
T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. team pulls off stunning win over Pakistan
Sports News // 15 hours ago
T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. team pulls off stunning win over Pakistan
June 6 (UPI) -- The United States cricket team pulled off a massive upset on Thursday when it beat Pakistan in a super over, winning its second game in the 2024 T20 World Cup in Dallas.
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman
NFL // 1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman
June 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman with a one-year contract.
NBA Finals: Favored Celtics aim for record 18th title vs. Mavericks
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA Finals: Favored Celtics aim for record 18th title vs. Mavericks
June 5 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum will try to shed narratives of personal playoff struggles while aiming for a record 18th title for the Boston Celtics during a 2024 NBA Finals matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, starting Thursday in Boston.
Novak Djokovic says surgery went well, wants to return 'as soon as possible'
Sports News // 1 day ago
Novak Djokovic says surgery went well, wants to return 'as soon as possible'
June 6 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic's meniscus surgery went well and he hopes to return to the tennis court "as soon as possible," he announced Thursday on social media.
Meet the 10 horses running in Saturday's Belmont Stakes
Sports News // 1 day ago
Meet the 10 horses running in Saturday's Belmont Stakes
June 6 (UPI) -- Saturday's Belmont Stakes will be run this year at Saratoga Racecourse in upstate New York while Belmont Park is being rebuilt -- and with the distance shortened from to 1 1/4 miles from 1 1/2 miles.
Dolphins running back job a 'supreme competition,' coach says
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins running back job a 'supreme competition,' coach says
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., June 5 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins running backs surprised critics last season by helping the franchise rank inside the Top 10 for rushing yards for the first time since 2016. Coaches say a "supreme competition" could boost 2024 production.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 10 horses running in Saturday's Belmont Stakes
Meet the 10 horses running in Saturday's Belmont Stakes
Yankees' Juan Soto undergoing tests on forearm after early exit vs. Twins
Yankees' Juan Soto undergoing tests on forearm after early exit vs. Twins
NBA Finals: Porzingis, Brown carry Celtics past Mavericks in Game 1
NBA Finals: Porzingis, Brown carry Celtics past Mavericks in Game 1
T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. team pulls off stunning win over Pakistan
T20 cricket World Cup: U.S. team pulls off stunning win over Pakistan
Competitive Belmont Stakes crowns massive racing festival at Saratoga
Competitive Belmont Stakes crowns massive racing festival at Saratoga
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement