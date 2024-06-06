Trending
June 6, 2024 / 7:37 AM

Novak Djokovic says surgery went well, wants to return 'as soon as possible'

By Alex Butler
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their round-of-16 at the 2024 French Open on Monday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their round-of-16 at the 2024 French Open on Monday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic's meniscus surgery went well and he hopes to return to the tennis court "as soon as possible," he announced Thursday on social media.

"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match," Djokovic wrote on Instagram and X. "I'm still processing it all, but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well. I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

"I'm going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

Djokovic, 37, tore the medial meniscus in his right knee during his win over No. 27 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Monday in Paris. The No. 1 player in the ATP Tour singles rankings withdrew from the tournament a day later, ahead of his quarterfinal match against No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway.

Djokovic also said he played through discomfort in the same knee weeks before the French Open.

Now, Djokovic's status is murky for both the 2024 Summer Games and Wimbledon 2024. Wimbledon is less than four weeks away. The Paris 2024 tennis tournament will start July 27 at Roland Garros.

The two women's semifinals of the 2024 French Open will be held Thursday at the same site. No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland will meet No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States in the first meeting at 9 a.m. on Court Philippe-Chatrier. No. 15 Jasmine Paolini of Italy will battle No. 38 Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the second semifinal.

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 2 Jannik Sinner of Italy in the first men's semifinal Friday in Paris. Ruud will meet No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the second men's semifinal.

Tennis stars compete at 2024 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their quarterfinal match of the 2024 French Open in Paris on June 4, 2024. Alcaraz won 6-3, 7-6, 6-4. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

