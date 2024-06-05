Trending
Sports News
June 5, 2024 / 2:04 PM

Andreeva, 17, ousts Sabalenka, Paolini upsets Rybakina at French Open

By Alex Butler
Mirra Andreeva of Russia celebrates winning a 2024 French Open quarterfinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Wednesday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE
1 of 6 | Mirra Andreeva of Russia celebrates winning a 2024 French Open quarterfinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Wednesday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- Italian Jasmine Paolini and Russian Mirra Andreeva each reached the 2024 French Open semifinals with respective major upsets of Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday in Paris.

Paolini, ranked No. 15, was the first to secure her ticket, eliminating Rybakina with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 triumph on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Rybakina held edges of 10-1 in aces and 35-22 in winners, but committed 48 unforced errors compared to 22 for Paolini.

"It was a really tough match -- I think I was a little too emotional in the first set," Paolini said on the Tennis Channel broadcast. "But then I said to myself, 'OK, it's good, she's a great champion, so it can happen, you know? Just fight, try to keep it there, try to hit every ball.' And it worked, I'm here, I won!

Paolini will meet will meet Andreeva in the semifinals. Andreeva, 17, became the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since Martina Hingis, who advanced to the 1997 U.S. Open semifinals at 16.

Andreeva, ranked No. 38, totaled four aces, converted 8 of 14 break points and logged 43 winners in her 6(5)-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The second-ranked Sabalenka totaled three aces and converted 6 of 6 break points. She also totaled 41 unforced errors, compared to Andreeva's 26.

The winner of the Andreeva-Paolini match will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland or No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States on Saturday in the women's singles final.

Gauff and Swiatek will meet in the other semifinal Thursday at Roland Garros.

On the men's singles circuit, No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway advanced via walkover because of No. 1 Novak Djokovic's withdrawal. No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany will meet No. 11 Alex de Minaur of Australia in another men's quarterfinal Wednesday. The men's semifinals will be played Friday.

Houston Astros' pitchers Jose Urquidy, Cristian Javier to have elbow surgery
MLB // 35 minutes ago
Houston Astros' pitchers Jose Urquidy, Cristian Javier to have elbow surgery
June 5 (UPI) -- Houston Astros pitchers Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier will each undergo elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday.
Napoli hires ex Chelsea, Spurs soccer coach Antonio Conte
Soccer // 3 hours ago
Napoli hires ex Chelsea, Spurs soccer coach Antonio Conte
June 5 (UPI) -- Napoli hired former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte, the Italian Serie A club announced Wednesday.
USWNT's Lily Yohannes, 16, scores 10 minutes into international soccer debut
Soccer // 5 hours ago
USWNT's Lily Yohannes, 16, scores 10 minutes into international soccer debut
June 5 (UPI) -- Sixteen-year-old Lily Yohannes needed just 10 minutes to find the net in her international debut for the United States Women's National Team, scoring her first senior-level goal in a 3-0 win over South Korea.
Angel Reese gets first WNBA ejection; Lonzo Ball offers to pay fine
NBA // 6 hours ago
Angel Reese gets first WNBA ejection; Lonzo Ball offers to pay fine
June 5 (UPI) -- Angel Reese exchanged words with a referee and received a double-technical foul during a Chicago Sky loss to the New York Liberty, resulting in the first ejection of her WNBA career.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle credits QB Tua Tagovailoa for extension
NFL // 22 hours ago
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle credits QB Tua Tagovailoa for extension
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., June 4 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle says he doesn't think he would have received his $84.75 million contract extension without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's help.
Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open after MRI reveals torn meniscus
Sports News // 1 day ago
Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open after MRI reveals torn meniscus
June 4 (UPI) -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic tore the medial meniscus in his right knee and withdrew from the 2024 French Open, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.
Padres' Tucupita Marcano, said to have placed 387 baseball bets, banned by MLB
MLB // 1 day ago
Padres' Tucupita Marcano, said to have placed 387 baseball bets, banned by MLB
June 4 (UPI) -- MLB levied a lifetime ban against San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano, who placed 387 bets on baseball in 2022 and 2023, the league announced Tuesday.
Coco Gauff bounces Ons Jabeur to reach second French Open semifinal
Sports News // 1 day ago
Coco Gauff bounces Ons Jabeur to reach second French Open semifinal
June 4 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff calmly fielded Ons Jabeur's dizzying drop shots and pinpoint returns, sliding through the Roland Garros clay to beat the Tunisian on Tuesday to climb into her second French Open semifinal.
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith beats Giants with first career walk-off homer
MLB // 1 day ago
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith beats Giants with first career walk-off homer
June 4 (UPI) -- Pinch hitter Pavin Smith smoked a 1-0 fastball to dead center field for a 424-foot, two-run homer, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a narrow 4-2 triumph with the first walk-off blast of his life.
French Open: Sabalenka, Rybakina advance; Medvedev upset on Day 9
Sports News // 1 day ago
French Open: Sabalenka, Rybakina advance; Medvedev upset on Day 9
June 3 (UPI) -- Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka used straight-sets wins to climb into the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Monday in Paris. Australian Alex de Minaur scored the biggest upset, ousting Russian Daniil Medvedev.
